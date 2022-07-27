Smart Syringes Market To Surpass USD 14.18 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Smart Syringes Market Report

The Smart Syringes market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton Dickinson And Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Gerresheimer Ag, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Revolutions Medical Corporation, Smiths Group Plc., Terumo Corporation

The global smart syringe market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $14.18 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Smart syringes are engineered with features to protect medical professionals or users from possible injuries and infections. These syringes prevent re-use, as they have an inbuilt inactivation mechanism. Many such syringes have a weaker spot in the plunger, which causes it to break if the user tries or attempts to pull back the plunger after injection. In addition, some syringes have a metal clip that blocks plunger so that it cannot be moved back. Moreover, few syringes have a retracting needle feature at the end of the injection. After the injection, a hood or a sheath slides over the needle, which refrains users from getting accidently injured.

Rise in number of needle stick injuries and surge in awareness related to smart syringes are the major factors the boost the smart syringe market growth. Further, shift in focus toward use of technological advancements in manufacturing smart syringes is expected to supplement the market growth throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, factors such as high cost & unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery restrict the smart syringe market growth. However, effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to remain positive for companies operating in the smart syringe industry. Presently, many companies are facing complications, owing to nationwide lockdowns, which has led to interruptions in supply chain activities across the globe. However, this unfavorable impact is expected to be compensated by rise in demand for smart syringes for use in COVID-19 immunization and vaccination programs, which is expected to start from the end of 2020.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Smart Syringes market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the worldwide Smart Syringes market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Smart Syringes market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Smart Syringes market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Smart Syringes Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Smart Syringes Market by Key Players: B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton Dickinson And Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Gerresheimer Ag, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Revolutions Medical Corporation, Smiths Group Plc., Terumo Corporation

Smart Syringes Market By Product: Auto Disable Syringes, Active Safety Syringes and Passive Safety Syringes

Smart Syringes Market By Application: Drug Delivery, Vaccination, and Blood Specimen Collection

Smart Syringes Market By Age Group: Pediatrics and Adults

Smart Syringes Market By End User: Hospitals & HMOs, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices, Psychiatrics, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

