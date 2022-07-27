Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Size Worth USD 20.5 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are abbot laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jarvik Heart Inc, Lepu Medical, Medtronic Plc, Microport Scientific Corporation, Osypka Medical GmbH

The congestive heart failure (CHF) treatment devices market was valued at $11.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $20.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) treatment devices are used to treat the inability of the heart to maintain or pump enough blood to meet the body’s demand. This device is most preferably used as one of the vital treatment modalities for treating sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

The major congestive heart failure treatment devices market trends include technological advancements in congestive heart failure treatment devices, awareness among patients about monitoring of the heart functions, and treatment options for management of cardiac disorders. In addition, rise in concerns to decrease surgical injuries propels the growth of the market. Heart failure is a global pandemic affecting at least 26 million people worldwide and is increasing in prevalence. In addition, according to PubMed Central, heart failure health expenditures are considerable and can increase dramatically with rise in ageing population that boosts the growth of congestive heart failure treatment devices market. Moreover, as per same resource PubMed Central, currently 5.7 million people in the U.S. have heart failure, however the projections are worrisome since it is expected that by 2030 more than 8 million people can have this condition, accounting for a 46 % increase in prevalence. Thus, these aforementioned factors increase the growth of the market. Furthermore, the FDA aims to enhance availability of appropriate, reliable, and accurate congestive heart failure treatment devices to meet public health needs and increase access to treatments for consumers.

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market by Key Players: abbot laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Jarvik Heart Inc, Lepu Medical, Medtronic Plc, Microport Scientific Corporation, Osypka Medical GmbH

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market By Product Type: Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Ventricular Assist Devices

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

