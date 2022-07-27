Dust Suppression Control Market – Trends In The Industry Are Analyzed And Future Opportunities Are Discussed

Dust Suppression Control Market Report

Strict regulations regarding safe dust levels in mining and quarry environment and increase in usage of dust control measures fuel the growth of the market.

Strict regulations regarding safe dust levels in mining and quarry environment and increase in usage of dust control measures fuel the growth of the global dust suppression control market.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The dust suppression control market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the dust suppression control market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the dust suppression control market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, “Dust Suppression Control Market by Chemical (Lignin Sulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Polymeric Emulsions, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Mining, Road Construction, Airports & Military, Oil & Gas, Power & Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” According to the report, the global dust suppression control industry generated $8.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $13.4 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The road construction segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Moreover, this segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global dust suppression control market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to new road projects and maintenance of existing roads that drive the demand for dust suppressants.

Some ruling enterprises in the global dust suppression control market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global dust suppression control industry include Benetech, Inc., Cargill Inc., Borregaard, Ecolab Inc., COLAS Group, Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dust suppression control market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in construction and mining activities in countries such as India and China. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the dust suppression control market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the dust suppression control market

• Post-sales support and free customization

