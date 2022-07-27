Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Growth Overview With Upcoming Opportunities Industry Trends till 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 131.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.10%, Market Trends – The advent of environment friendly cosmetic antioxidants.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cosmetic antioxidants market is forecast to reach USD 212.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cosmetic antioxidants are specialty ingredients that protects skin cells from getting damaged, and it also slows down the aging process.

The rate of air pollution is rising due to industrialization and urbanization all around the world. Air Pollution causes early skin aging, dryness, wrinkles, acne, pigmentation, cellular damage, and hair fall. The rise in health issues caused by air pollution has encouraged both young and elderly population to use antioxidant cosmetics. The antioxidant cosmetics protect the skin from UV rays and other harmful air pollutants. The price of natural antioxidants is very high, which are acting as a restraint to the market of cosmetic antioxidants.

The above-mentioned factors collectively generate possibilities for the market growth, while factors such as adverse effects of synthetic cosmetic antioxidants pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite influence on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the cosmetic antioxidants market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of cosmetic antioxidants.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Skincare held the largest market share of 31.7% in the year 2018. Skincare segment is propelling because people all around the world are facing skincare problems due to rising air pollution. Sun cream is a very famous skin care antioxidant cosmetic available in the market to protect the skin from UV rays. This product is having a huge market growth globally since it is used by every age groups.

Hair conditioner is estimated to witness the highest the CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This segment is propelling in the market because hair conditioning products helps to protect hair from damage caused by pollution. It helps to maintain the hair quality and prevent hair fall. Countries like Japan, India, and China are the highest manufacturers of hair conditioning products.

Natural antioxidants held the largest market share of 56.7% in the year 2018. The market for Natural antioxidants is growing since it is made up of natural products like vitamins, oils and minerals. There is a sudden demand for herbal products since it does not have any side effects.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This region is highly populated along with the growing economy, and urbanization of the population, who are becoming more aware about skincare products which are driving the market for antioxidants in this region.

Key participants BASF FE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Frutarom Ltd, Kemin Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Nutreco N.V., Eatman Chemical Company, Camlin Fine Science Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Nutreco N.V. among others.

Segments covered in the report:

Source Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Natural Antioxidants

Synthetic Antioxidants

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Vitamin A

Polyphenol

Enzymes

Synthetics

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Skin Care

Makeup

Hair Care

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

