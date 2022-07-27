Global Pain Management Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 105,252.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pain management drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 76,415.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pain Management Drugs Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on launch of new drugs for pain management. For instance, in September 2017, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, a pharmaceutical company, launched anti-depressant, Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended Release Tablets, 150 mg and 300 mg, as well as muscle relaxant drug Metaxalone in the U.S. market. The anti-depressant drug is a generic equivalent version of Wellbutrin XL, Metaxalone, which is used for the treatment of skeletal muscle conditions such as pain and injury, is a generic equivalent version of the Skelaxin brand of King Pharmaceuticals Research and Development, Inc.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global pain management drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition by key players in market. For instance, on July 1 2022, GlaxoSmithKline GSK plc, a pharmaceutical company, acquired Sierra Oncology, Inc., a late-stage clinical drug development biopharmaceutical company for development of targeted therapies for the treatment of rare forms of cancer and anemic diseases. The acquisition of Sierra Oncology includes momelotinib, a late-stage potential new medicine with a unique dual mechanism of action that may address the critical unmet medical needs of myelofibrosis patients with anemia. In addition, momelotinib complements GSK’s Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin). The acquisition builds on the company’s expertise in haematology and aligns with GSK’s strategy of building a strong portfolio of specialty medicines and vaccines.

North America region is expected to hold a dominant position in market over the forecast period, owing to research and development of new pain management solutions in the region. For instance, in April 2022, Eli Lilly and Company, a U.S. based pharmaceutical company, carried out research and development on new drug molecule for migraine, LY3451838, which is a ligand-directed, fully human antibody for the PACAP38 neuropeptide. It is being studied for the prevention of migraine and has passed out phase II clinical trials and currently in phase 3 clinical trials in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pain management drugs market include Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Purdue Pharma L.P., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Drug Class: Opioids NSAIDs Anticonvulsants Antidepressants Others

Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







