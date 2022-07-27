Global Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $4,891.0 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the Forecast Period 2019-2026 | Issued [120-Pages] by Research Dive

The global flame-retardant protective wear market is expected to witness significant growth during the analysis period due to the rising demand for flame-retardant protective wear from various end-use industries. Based on product type, the treated sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive. Regionally, the Asia-pacific region is predicted to have huge growth opportunities.

As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for flame-retardant protective wear from several end-use industries such as automotive, production, and manufacturing industries, the flame-retardant protective wear market is predicted to experience a remarkable growth during the estimated period. Besides, the growing awareness about workplace safety and increasing implementation of government regulations for safety at the workplace are further predicted to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the technical advancements in product manufacturing to improve the product quality, performance, and durability of the materials are expected to fortify the growth of the market during the analysis period. However, the high cost of the flame-retardant material in developed economies may hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product type, material type, clothing type, end-use, and region.

Product Type: Treated Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The treated sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $3,264.0 million during the estimated timeframe. The increasing demand for treated flame-retardant protective wear from various end-use industries such as oil & gas, automotive, and many others because of its less costs is predicted to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Material Type: Non-Woven Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The non-woven sub-segment is projected to garner a revenue of $1,817.2 million over the forecast timeframe. The increasing usage of non-woven materials in various applications in transport production and manufacturing, transport, and automotive and construction industries is expected to amplify the growth of the flame-retardant protective wear market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Clothing Type: Durable Clothing Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The durable clothing sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $3,404.9 million throughout the forecast timeframe. The increasing demand for durable clothing in automotive and transport sectors such as aircraft, automobiles, and trains is predicted to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

End-Use: Oil & Gas Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The oil & gas sub-segment accounted for $562.1 million in 2018 and is expected to continue a steady growth during the forecast timeframe. The increasing usage of flame-retardant materials in various applications of oil & gas industries such as refinery & chemical processing, protection from hazardous chemicals, and many more is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the flame-retardant protective wear market is predicted to garner substantial revenue over the analysis period and is predicted to have massive growth opportunities over the estimated period. The stringent regulations in the workplace for workers’ safety in the end-use industries such as petrochemical, construction, mining, and many more in this region are expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Flame-Retardant Protective Wear Market

The major players of the flame-retardant protective wear market include

Marina Textil S.L. Fristads Bulwark FR Portwest Ltd. National Safety Apparel Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V. Lakeland Industries Inc. Honeywell International Inc. DEVA F-M. Seyntex N.V.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry. Inquire Here to get access to the key manufacturer's Development Strategic Report

For instance, in May 2021, Cordura, a renowned US brand known for manufacturing durable fabrics made from reclaimed pre-consumer waste materials announced its collaboration with Daletec, a certified manufacturer and supplier of the best in protection, comfort, and quality of flame retardant fabric. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to shake up the PPE clothing market with an innovative inherent flame-retardant fabric named “Extreme X” with greater flexibility, protection, and durability.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

