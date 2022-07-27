Rising Concerns Regarding Animal Welfare & Human Health to Present Opportunities for Air-based Food Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Ever-Growing Population and Exhausting Natural Resources Will Drive the Need for Air-Based Foods Going Forward

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global air-based foods market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11.7% to reach a market valuation of US$ 100 million by 2032. The market is surging due to remarkable food offerings that can be made independent of the land and sea by key market players.



Rising veganism and the need for sustainable food production are pushing forward the alternative protein industry. However, the forecast years’ alternative protein market will be far beyond plant-based protein and clean meat. In an attempt to seek the perfect source of clean, sustainable, and resource-conscious protein, researchers have developed technology to replicate meat from carbon dioxide, oxygen, and nitrogen naturally present in the air.

For Critical Insights on Air-based Foods Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7555

Solar Foods, Air Protein and, Deep Branch Biotechnology are some of the pioneers of the air-based food revolution. These air-based foods, such as beer or yoghurt, use fermentation, but the process is much faster and mostly carbon-negative. Another technology works on the model where carbon dioxide is combined with water, nutrients, and electricity to yield protein flour.

With the world leading towards sustainable food production using minimal resources, the air-based foods market is expected to transform the alternative protein industry and find applications in broader domains.

Additionally, growing government funding for protein obtained from microbes that feed on CO2 is boosting the air-based protein market. For instance, European companies that produce protein using carbon emissions or atmospheric CO2 may be able to reduce their production costs with reimbursements for the CO2 they utilise. For such payments, their procedures must be accepted by the European Emissions Trading System. Each metric tonne of CO2 consumed would profit businesses roughly US$ 29. Such initiatives will aid in the decrease of product cost and increase its adoption.

What Difficulty Might Air-based Food Producers Face?

“Low Acceptance of Novel Food Products among Population Can Limit Market Growth”

There are mixed sentiments of consumers in terms of acceptance when it comes to any new product with such innovative food technology. Explorers are open to new offerings; however, establishing a brand identity is of prime importance to increase penetration amongst conserved consumers. Consumers may find air-based food less appealing if they think of it as a research lab food rather than regular food.

Another challenge for novel food manufacturers is stringent government regulations. As the food industry becomes more globally interconnected, political and regulatory elements are becoming more and more important.

Accelerated integration of global markets and rising number of international joint ventures lead to international legislations, influencing the food companies, especially novel food and novel food ingredients. This could affect the product launch dates of air-based foods in the market.

To learn more about Air-based Foods Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7555

Key Segments Covered in Air-based Foods Industry Survey

B y Product Type :



Protein

Sugar



B y End Use :



Aqua Feed

Animal Feed Human Food





B y Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent air-based food manufacturers are Kiverdi, Solar Foods, Deep Branch Biotech, Novonutrients, Calysta, and Air Co.

Leading manufacturers of air-based food products use sustainable technologies and end-user-specific optimization techniques. As air-based protein does not require fertile soil for its processing, key manufacturers are concentrating on developing innovative product designs to address the challenges with product placement in harsh operating environments such as desert areas.

In September 2019, Solar Foods entered into an agreement with Fazer to develop products using Solein, which can then be used in future products such as lab-grown meat or already-existing plant-based products.

In January 2020, A US$ 32 million investment venture for Air Protein, a firm that uses fermentation to create a meat substitute out of components in the air, was organized by ADM Ventures, Barclays, and GV (previously Google Ventures).

Get Customization on Air-based Foods Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7555

Key players in the Air-based Foods Market

Air Protein (Kiverdi)

Solar Foods

Calysta

Novonutrients

Deepbranch

Air Company

Key Takeaways from Air-based Foods Market Study

The global air-based foods market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11.7% through 2032.

In the short term, air-based foods will experience rapid adoption in North America and Europe.

In the mid and long term, air-based foods will experience broader acceptance across several geographical regions.

Although, the primary goal of developing air-based foods was to feed humans in space, aqua feed will dominate the market by end use in the introductory phase.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Food & Beverages

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Food & Beverages team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Food & Beverages division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market- The global market for liquid dietary supplements is forecast to be valued at US$ 39.2 Bn by 2021-end, expected to further accelerate to US$ 92.8 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Microparticulated Whey Protein Market- Most recent released report on the global microparticulated whey protein market by Fact.MR evaluates that the market accounted for US$ 302.3 Mn in 2021, and is expected to witness noticeable growth at a CAGR of 8.3% to touch a valuation of US$ 670.4 Mn by 2031.

Flavor Enhancers Market- Flavor enhancers market, According to the study, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by 2021. In the long haul, prospects appear further optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by the end of the assessment period 2021-2031.

Snacks Market- Global demand for snacks is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031, according to a recently published study by Fact.MR. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, the market is likely to be valued at US$ 751 Bn, with consumer inclining towards organic snacks consumption. By 2021-end, demand for snacks is expected to reach US$ 400 Bn.

In-Flight Catering Market- The global In-flight catering market exceeding a valuation of around USD 7.3 billion by 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Tahini Market- Global tahini market will accelerate at a value CAGR worth 6% from 2021-2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, sales of tahini are likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn. As of 2021, tahini sales are expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn, with the Middle East & Africa expected to capture over 4/5th of the global revenue.

Lactase Enzyme Market- The global lactase enzyme market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.7% in 2021. The U.S. lactase enzyme market grew 3.4%, settling initial scepticism about how the market would perform during a global pandemic.

Vegan Egg Market- The global vegan egg market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.9% and accounted for US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 8.3% through 2031. Retail/household vegan egg sales are slated to surge at 11.5% CAGR to be valued at close to US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031.

Processed Meat Market- The global processed meat market indicates processed meat market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.9% in 2021. The report by Fact.MR estimates that the processed meat market accounted for US$ 227.7 Bn in 2021, and the market is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.

Sports Nutrition Market- The global sports nutrition market report indicates that sales of overall sports nutrition enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.3% in 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the sports nutrition market accounted for US$ 15.8 Bn in 2021, and is expected to witness a prominent CAGR of 7.9% over the decade.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter