Cell Culture Market Worth $48.63 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, academic) - Global Forecast to 2029

According to a new market research report, ' Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, academic) - Global Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the cell culture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022–2029, to reach $48.63 billion by 2029.

The cell culture technique used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, or diagnostic laboratories helps understand the cell biology of cells and the effect of chemical components on the cells. The growing adoption of 3D cell culture and the growth potential of personalized medicine will increase the demand for cell culture products in the coming years.

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Research & Development Funding Positively Impacted Cell Culture Products

The COVID-19 pandemic raised worldwide awareness of the crucial role of scientific research in global health security. Therefore, governments and funding agencies allocated substantial resources to fund COVID-19-related research proposals and have implemented funding rounds. Funding kept the pace of the research activities stable and helped in the detailed understanding of the pandemic's effects on human health.

As of May 2021, U.S. and Germany were the largest COVID-19 vaccine R&D investors, where the amount invested was USD 2 billion and USD 1.5 billion, respectively. Private companies received most of the funding, with more than USD 900 million received by Moderna, Inc. (U.S.) and Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Belgium) and USD 800 million by Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) and BioNTech SE (Germany).

In September 2021, the Australian Government provided USD 5 million to Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (Melbourne) to find a new, effective, safe antibody treatment to combat COVID-19. As of September 2021, the Government had invested USD 96 million from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) in COVID-19 research. This includes diagnostics, vaccine development, antiviral development, clinical trials, digital health research infrastructure, and human immune response to COVID-19 infection.

In 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) received USD 4.9 billion to fund important COVID-19 research on diagnostic tests, vaccines, and treatments.

As of August 2020, the Government of Canada funded grants to 140 COVID-19 research projects, and the total investment reaching to USD 111.1 million.

In 2020, CureVac N.V. (Germany) received initial funding of USD 8.3 million from Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate the development of a vaccine against coronavirus.

In 2020, Harvard University (U.S.) and Guangzhou Institute for Respiratory Health (China) partnered to discover COVID-19 therapies. The two institutes received funding of USD 115 million from the China Evergrande Group to support research on the development of diagnostic tests, vaccines, and antiviral drugs.

As the funding supported the research studies, the adoption of cell culture products during the pandemic increased. The cell culture technique was useful for studying various factors regarding the coronavirus and related therapies. Hence, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the cell culture market.

The global cell culture market is segmented by Product [Consumables (Media {Cell Culture Media, by Physical Form–Dry Powder Media, Liquid Media}, {Cell Culture Media, by Type–Off-the-Shelf Media, Custom Media}, {Cell Culture Media; Source-Chemically Defined Media, Serum-free Media, Classical Media, Xeno-free/Animal Component Free, Other Cell Culture Media}), Reagents (Growth Factors And Cytokines, Cryoprotective Reagents, Antibiotics/ Antimycotics, Cell Dissociation Reagents, Buffers, Balanced Salt Solutions, Attachment And Matrix Factors, Other Cell Culture Reagents), Cells And Cell Lines, Sera (Fetal Bovine Serum, Other Sera), Cell Culture Vessels (Cell Culture Dishes, Cell Culture Plates, Cell Culture Flasks, Roller Bottles, Other Cell Culture Vessels)) Equipment (Cryopreservative Containers, Refrigerators And Freezers, Biosafety Cabinets, Incubators, Sterilizers, Bioreactors, Microscopes, Centrifuges, Cell Counters, Water Baths, Other Equipment)]; Application [Bioproduction (Monoclonal Antibody Production, Therapeutic Protein Production, Vaccine Production, Cell And Gene Therapy)], Diagnostics, Cancer Research, Drug Screening And Development, Stem Cell Research); End User (Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories); and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country markets.

Based on product type, in 2022, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cell culture consumables include media, reagents, sera, cell lines, and cell culture vessels. Media, reagents, and sera maintain the growth of cells, while companies or institutes readily use the cell lines. The need for cell culture vessels to support cell growth is expected to boost the growth of the consumables segment.

Based on end user, in 2022, the bioproduction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The major factors contributing to the large market share of this segment are the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and gene therapies. However, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in fundraising, increased R&D spending by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and expansion plans for the production facilities are driving this segment's growth.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is estimated to dominate the global cell culture market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for cell-based diagnosis and treatments, increase in drug approvals in the country, presence of major players in the region, and availability of skilled professionals working towards novel research activities are major contributing factors to the large market share of the North American cell culture market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of this region are the expansion of the biopharma and pharma companies in the region, an increase in the funding for research studies, and the growing number of clinical research activities.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry during 2019–2022. In recent years, the cell culture market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2022, Cytiva (U.S.) signed an agreement with Nucleus Biologics, LLC (U.S.) to develop custom cell media for cell and gene therapies. Furthermore, in November 2021, Sartorius AG (Germany) opened the Cell Culture Technology Center in Germany, where the development of cell lines and optimization of cell culture media takes place.

Some of the key players operating in the cell culture market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Cytiva (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), Eppendorf SE (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany), and Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany).

Scope of the Report:

Cell Culture Market, by Product

Consumables Media Cell Culture Media Market, by Physical Form Dry Powder Media Liquid Media Cell Culture Media Market, by Type Off-the-Shelf Media Custom Media Cell Culture Media Market, by Source Chemically Defined Media Serum-free Media Classical Media Xeno-free/Animal Component Free Other Cell Culture Media Reagents Growth Factors and Cytokines Cryoprotective Reagents Antibiotics/Antimycotics Cell Dissociation Reagents Buffers Balanced Salt Solutions Attachment and Matrix Factors Other Cell Culture Reagents



(Other cell culture reagents include chelators, antioxidants, sugars, vitamins, stains, and dyes)

Cells and Cell Lines Sera Fetal Bovine Serum Other Sera



(Other sera include newborn calf serum, chicken serum, goat serum, rabbit serum, pig serum, mouse serum, sheep serum, rat serum, and horse serum)

Cell Culture Vessels Cell Culture Dishes Cell Culture Plates Cell Culture Flasks Roller Bottles Other Cell Culture Vessels



(Other cell culture vessels include pipettes, tips, cuvettes, and tubings)

Equipment Cryopreservative Containers Refrigerators and Freezers Biosafety Cabinets Incubators Sterilizers Bioreactors Microscopes Centrifuges Cell Counters Water Baths Other Equipment



(Other equipment includes scales, weighing balance, and pH meter)

Cell Culture Market, by Application

Bioproduction Monoclonal Antibody Production Therapeutic Protein Production Vaccine Production Cell and Gene therapy

Diagnostics

Cancer Research

Drug Screening and Development

Stem Cell Research

Cell Culture Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Culture Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

