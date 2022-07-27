Amino Acids Market is Supposed to Develop to US$ 62.1 Bn and Expected to have a Moderate CAGR of 7.4% during the Forecast 2022-2032

The growth of the amino acids market is being driven by an increase in international sporting events and improved awareness of the physiological benefits of amino acids on muscle growth

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global amino acids market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 62.1 Bn in 2032, with growth rate valued at a healthy CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2032.



The market was expected to reach an estimated value of US$24.2 Bn in 2021. Increasing demand for amino acids in multiple industry verticals like food, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

The most typical use of amino acids is to treat mental exhaustion and illnesses like sleep difficulties, premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), bruxism, and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Amino acids also help in boosting immunity. All these beneficial properties have increased the demand for amino acids.

Growing health awareness and the consequent rise in demand for nutritious food has induced food and beverages manufacturers to produce goods that are enriched with nutrients like amino acids.

This has culminated in accelerated demand for amino acids. Bodybuilders and athletes invest a lot in protein-rich foods to improve their performance. Sports supplements, including energy drinks, low-carb diets, nutrition bars, and nutritional supplements are all rich in amino acids. This contributes to the growth and expansion of the amino acid market.

Additionally, amino acids are added to animal feed to meet their protein requirement. Rising demand for goods whose nutritional value doesn’t fluctuate, such as minerals and calcium, has led to the introduction of various nutritional products in the market. These factors are expected to foster market growth for amino acids over the forecast period.

“Rising international sporting events coupled with growing awareness of physiological benefits of amino acids on muscle growth will likely fuel market expansion over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Production of proteinogenic amino acids is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income and growing consumer expenditure create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Demand in the animal health sector will continue gaining traction over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific amino acids market is projected to lead the global market through 2032.

Animal feed additives to drive the Europe amino acids market over the forecast period.

Plant-based raw materials for amino acids are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

L-glutamate is predicted to continue market domination over the assessment period.

By application, the food and dietary supplements segment is expected to lead the market.

Competitive Landscape

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH, Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., and others are some of the manufacturers of amino acids profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global amino acids market are focusing on tactics like mergers, acquisitions, and strategic investments to expand their product portfolios and satisfy the growing demand for amino acids from end-use markets.

More Insights into the Amino Acids Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global amino acids market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on raw material (plant-based, animal-based), application (animal feed, food & dietary supplement, pharmaceutical), livestock (swine, poultry, cattle, others), product (l-glutamate, lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, leucine, iso-leucine, valine, glutamine, arginine, glycine, phenylalanine, tyrosine, citrulline, creatine, proline, serine, others) and region.

Amino Acids Market Regional Analysis

According to the latest report by FMI, the amino acid market in the Asia Pacific was expected to account for a 48.5% sales share in 2021. The Asia Pacific amino acid market is predicted to continue to be the most successful market.

During the period of observation, the region is predicted to undergo the fastest revenue-based growth. Rising consumer spending capacity, the growing rise of a healthy lifestyle, and the swift development of end-use sectors like nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetics are responsible for the regional market growth.

China and Japan are expected to fuel the amino acid market in the Asia Pacific region owing to an increase in the production of amino acids and rising exports of feed additives from these important nations.

Additionally, amino acids are commonly used to treat cardiovascular and liver conditions, as well as to lessen muscular exhaustion and deterioration. Thus the demand for amino acids is high in countries like India, Japan, and China- especially due to the growing populations along with the presence of young population.

The Europe amino acid market is predicted to be driven by the expanding use of animal feed additives that contain a proportionate amount of well-known amino acids, such as lysine, methionine, and threonine, for enhancing animal development performance. This is primarily due to an increase in the consumption of meat in European nations like Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy.

Furthermore, growing demand for premium meat and meat products will potentially drive the amino acid market for feed additives in this region, as it will likely increase the adoption of amino acids in the feed sector.

Amino Acids Market Segmentation Analysis

According to the latest report by FMI, based on the raw material segment, the plant-based category is likely to account for the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Accounting for almost 86% of market revenue in 2021, the plant-based segmentation is expected to undergo significant growth due to the spread of health consciousness and awareness of health illnesses related to the consumption of meat.

By product type, the L-Glutamate segment accounted for 47.5% of volume share in 2021. This segment is expected to continue its market lead over the forecast period driven by the increase in consumer demand for processed food products and growing product penetration in the expanding animal feed sector.

Based on application, the food & dietary segment is anticipated to continue market domination over the forecast period. The segment registered a 56.1% of volume share in 2021. Amino acids are used as flavor enhancers, nutrition boosters, and as preservatives in the food sector. The segment is experiencing growth and expansion primarily due to rising demand for nutritional food products and increasing health awareness.

