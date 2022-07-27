Ionic Liquids Market Latest Trend 2027| High Demand from Catalysts and Solvents Sector Drives Growth

Reports And Data

The Global Ionic Liquids Market Size – USD 33.3 million in 2019 at a Growth - CAGR of 8.8% during Forecast Period 2022-2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ionic Liquids Market is projected to reach USD 65.8 million in 2027. Increasing usage of ionic liquids as industrial solvents specially in Catalysts and Solvents industry is driving the market’s growth. Apart from this, need for development of green chemistry in order to address environmental concerns is predicted to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Increasing environmental awareness regarding green solvents is expected to boost the market’s growth. Various industries are flourishing in the North American region and the usage of ionic liquids has become common in these industries. The increasing government budget for environmental compliance programs are also forcing manufacturers of different sectors to adopt these liquids. Ionic liquids possess chemical properties like thermal stability, low vapour pressure, liquid crystalline structures, high heat capacity, miscibility with water or organic solvents. The products offered by the market are widely used in industrial reactions in the form of solvents and catalysts.

The COVID-19 impact: The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a mixed impact on the growth of the market. The demand from every sector is supposed to increase due to growing awareness regarding health and safety of people. The usage of this liquid can prevent many environmental hazards which would ultimately benefit the mankind. But the major companies also need to think about the cost associated with the solutions offered by the industry. Major companies from end user industries are facing tough time and most of their sales have gone down. Since the sale of the products is overwhelmingly dependent on the B2B channel, the revenue figures of the market under study might go down a bit due to the crisis situation caused by the pandemic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ionic liquids are used as process chemicals in a variety of chemical processes like separation and purification.

Offline sales channel is popular among small suppliers and producers who are trying to cater to the domestic markets of their respective regions.

Increase in investments in bio-refinery processes is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the industry.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth mainly due to the flourish of the industry in Japan. Rapid urbanization and growth of chemical sector may trigger the market’s growth in this part of the world.

In March 2020, Proionic introduced ionic liquid based hydrogen storage technology which offers long term stability and are extremely safe as well as non-flammable.

In June 2020, Proionic launched “Electrolyte Summer Special” following the successful launch of IL-electrolyte BMPyrr FSI.

Solvionic SA introduced LiFSI based Next Generation Electrolytes for Lithium Ion Batteries in 2019.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Merck KGAA, The Chemours Company, Proionic, Solvionic SA, Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, Strem Chemicals Inc. and Coorstek Specialty Chemicals.

Segments covered in the report:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Process Chemicals

Performance Chemicals

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Offline

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Catalysts & Solvents

Food

Paper & Pulp

Electronics

Bio-refineries

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

