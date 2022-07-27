Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Alien Technology Corp., Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc. and Sicapa

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market in Security Documents and Event Ticketing - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2020", forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2015 - 2020. The authentication technology market would remain the dominate segment, with about 63% revenue share by 2020, owing to economic pricing and high performance of security inks. Barcode technology would be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2015-2020.

Counterfeiting of confidential documents and government records has risen invariably during past years. The increasing financial burden on governments arising from mass counterfeiting is fueling the demand for anti-counterfeit technologies. The multilayer security methodologies, such as security inks and holograms, exhibits a substantial market share in the authentication technologies market. The growing adoption of tracing technologies such as, RFID and Barcode in product tracking and inventory management, would gain significance over the forecast period. The market for emerging tracing technologies, namely Bubble Tag, could face limitations in adoption due to the lower return on investment and operational complexities. Lack of awareness for authentication solutions among local manufacturers and the high cost of technologies would limit the market growth. However, active initiatives from the anti-counterfeit trade associations and government authorities across the globe would eventually result in an increased level of awareness for anti-counterfeit technologies. Furthermore, a considerable increase in investments, by manufacturers would expedite the market growth during the forecast period.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Key Players: Alien Technology Corp., Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc. and Sicapa

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market By Authentication Packaging Technology: Ink And Dyes, Security Inks, Holograms, Watermarks, Taggants

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market By Track and Trace Packaging Technology: Barcode Technology, RFID Technology

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market By Application: Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

