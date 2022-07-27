At 4.3% CAGR, Automotive Headliners Market Size to Surpass US$ 16,997.6 Million by 2030 | China is Expected to Remain the Fastest Growing Market throughout the Forecast Period (2022-2030)

Increase in the sales of luxury and premium cars, significant rise in the production and sales of electric vehicles, and development in the product quality are propelling the demand for automotive headliners.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights have published a new report titled, “ Automotive headliners Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” which analyzed By Type (Hardtop & Soft-top), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles [Hatchback, Sedan, & Utility Vehicles], and Commercial Vehicles [Light Commercial Vehicles & Heavy Commercial Vehicles]), By Technology (WET Polyurethane, Thermoplastic, and Thermosets), By Region (North America, China, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific ex. China, Middle East, & Africa). According to the report, the global market for automotive headliners to flourish at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 16,997.6 Mn by the end of the year 2030. Automotive headliners can be understood as the protection or coverage equipped on the interior of the vehicle roofing. A headliner is basically a compound of an external covering of fabric, an internal firm underlayer, and an interior foam backing that is attached to the roofing of an automobile. This compound product enhances the inner attraction of the vehicle, as well as offers a component of insulation. Though the major reason for providing the automotive headliner in the vehicle is to offer protection, and shock retention, as well as camouflage the wires attached to the roofing.

Automotive Headliner (OE) Introduction

The automotive sector has observed a constant surge in demand for inner aesthetics; and therefore, the automobile manufacturers have been consistently going all out to develop convenient and well-engineered vehicle interiors. Owing to all such factors, automotive headliners are witnessing higher demand across the markets.

Increase in the sales of luxury and premium cars, a significant rise in the production and sales of electric vehicles, and development in product quality are propelling the demand for automotive headliners.

Moreover, the leading automobile manufacturers are also providing supplementary attributes, such as augmented technology, 3D laminated glass, and sensors in conjunction with progressive materials, in order to comprehensively improve the entire consumer experience. Attributing to this, the global automotive headliner market is projected to rise significantly over the years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The automotive headliners market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 12,115.9 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 16,997.6 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 4.3% .

and is expected to reach at a with a significant . The thermoplastic technology segment likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% until 2030

In 2022, the soft top segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America region is expected to remain one of the key regions throughout the forecast period (2022-2030) and is further anticipated to witness significant growth in the market owing to the significant production volume of vehicles including commercial vehicles

China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 and is expected to remain the fastest growing market in the world

Growing Sales of the Premium Car is Bolstering the Market Growth

The demand for high-end and luxury cars has increased due to rising per capita income in developing nations and the rising disposable income of the populace. The demand for automobile headliners is anticipated to increase as a result of an increase in the production of luxury and premium cars in the near future. Due to their attractive appearance, style, and design, headliners are preferred by the majority of owners of premium automobiles. Innovations in vehicle leather upholstery are improving car interiors as a result of changing lifestyles along with innovation with adopting LED lights in the inner roof.

Leading producers of technical textiles, such as Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, and Seiren, who are key suppliers of headliners, are anticipated to benefit from this trend. Sales of luxury cars are increasing, in 2020, Mercedes alone made close to 500,000 vehicle deliveries globally. The relevance of the tactile experience has increased with the introduction of car-sharing concepts, high-end driving services, and driverless vehicles. Moreover, high-end cars are increasingly adding headliner panels in their odor control features.

New Product Launching with Focus on Sustainability is One of the Major Trends in the Market



Market participants in the business of automotive headliners are focusing on increasing the usage of waste recycled materials for technology including polyurethane and thermoplastic to focus on a circular economy which is expected to be a major trend in the coming years adopted by several players all over the globe.

In 2019, for application in car headliners with high demands on processability and design, FoamPartner, a specialist in advanced foam solutions, has created a foam product family characterized by extremely low emission levels.

In 2021, Grupo Antolin created the first headlining substrate by thermoforming PU foam using materials manufactured from municipal and post-consumer plastic waste as well as utilized tires. Utilizing recycled materials is an obvious step in the business's commitment to building a sustainable enterprise, which will also benefit the company to develop circular economy.

Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Segmentation

The automotive headliner (OE) market is segmented on the basis of technology, material type, type, vehicle type, and region.

By Technology

WET Polyurethane

Thermoplastic

Thermostable

By Material Type

Fabric

Foam-backed

Suede Foam-backed

Perforated Vinyl

Synthetic-backed cloth

Composite

By Type

Hardtop

Soft-top

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the global automotive headliners market are Grupo Antolin., Motus Integrated Technologies, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Kasai North America, Inc., International Automotive Components Group SA, Howa Co., Ltd., UGN, Inc., SA Automotive, Hayashi Telempu Corporation, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Inteva Products, LLC, IMR-Industrialesud Spa, Atlas Roofing Corp., Megatech Industries GmbH, Japan Vilene Company, Ltd., and Cindus Corp.

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.

