Medical Device Coatings Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 21.32 Bn at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growth in the surgical device market and rising usage of minimally invasive surgical procedures are key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical device coatings market size is expected to reach USD 21.32 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of acute lower respiratory infections, cardiovascular diseases, and obstructive pulmonary disease is driving the demand for medical equipment and this is expected to contribute significantly to market revenue growth. Also, changing dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyle are factors resulting in rising prevalence of chronic diseases and boosting demand for devices such as syringes, catheters, ventilators, and other medical devices. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and expansion of the surgical device market are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

There is an increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures as these are more cost-effective and patient friendly. Rising need to reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes is driving demand for minimally invasive medical devices. Hydrophilic and antimicrobial coatings are applied to these devices in order to ensure added safety than just traditional sterilization cleaning procedures.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3380

Major companies Materion Corp., PPG Industries, Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Biocoat, Incorporated, Hydromer, Inc., Royal DSM, Sono-Tek Corporation, SurModics, Inc., and Precision Coating Company, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020, Biocoat Incorporated, which is a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings for medical devices, introduced an innovative UV-curable Hydrophilic coating for medical devices, named HYDAK UV. The new version of its original HYDAK coating is designed to cure diseases by utilizing ultraviolet light, thereby allowing for flexible integration with industry standard UV coating system. The innovative coating is built in the proven bi-laminar platform that is used in the company’s existing thermal heat cure coating technology.

The antimicrobial coatings segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global medical device coatings market over the forecast period owing to increasing need to improve patient health while minimizing the risk of hospital acquired infections. Addition of antimicrobial additives into medical equipment and healthcare furnishing is helping in the prevention and control of infection in the healthcare facilities.

The polymer segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period. Inexpensiveness of polymers in comparison to materials made up of metal is expected to boost the revenue growth of the segment. Also, their rising usage in pacemakers, stents, defibrillators and many other devices would aid growth. Additionally, their biocompatibility and easy fabrication are likely to bolster growth.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global medical device coatings market. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to changing dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyle, and increasing aging population is boosting demand for cardiovascular devices such as implants and cardiac pacemakers, thereby driving usage of medical device coatings.

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-device-coatings-market

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Hydrophilic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings

Drug-eluting Coatings

Anti - thrombogenic Coatings

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Metal

Ceramic

Polymer

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Neurology

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Dentistry

Gynecology

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3380

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Marine Lubricants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-lubricants-market

Hybrid Composites Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hybrid-composites-market

Polysorbate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polysorbate-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.