Bulk Terminals Industry: Increasing natural gas trade is likely to boost the global bulk terminals market

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DescriptionNew Research Study "" Bulk Terminals Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insightThe global Bulk Terminals market was valued at 16,548.1 Mn Tons in terms of volume in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 21,504.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2020 and 2027.A container terminal is a part of a port where containerized cargo is transported from land to sea and vice versa. Bulk terminal services include vehicle transportation, airway operations, ground transportation, rail, and marine logistics. The company offers complete transportation solutions to meet all transportation needs and budgets. These services include the provision of ground transportation, vessel movement, airway transportation, truck movement, marine logistics, and distribution. Bulk terminals play a key role in industrial infrastructure wherein they ensure secure and efficient movement of critical resources. Moreover, they maintain localized functions with domestic market conditions, which affect the performance of every property.Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3898 Rising trade of natural gas worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global bulk terminals market during the forecast period. The demand for natural gas is increasing every year since it produces the lowest-carbon hydrocarbon and is odorless, non-toxic and colorless. It has been typically used in cooking and heating applications as well as used for producing electricity. According to the Global Energy Yearbook 2020, the U.S. recorded 877 billion cubic meters of natural gas consumption. According to the same source, in 2019, the global natural gas consumption increased by 2.6%. Such high consumption and trade of natural gas have led to increased construction of bulk terminals. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global bulk terminals market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for grain and minor bulks is expected to boost the global bulk terminals market growth over the forecast period.However, high capital investment combined with the massive operational cost is expected to restrain growth of the global bulk terminals market during the forecast period. That being said, there is an increasing preference for floating terminals for liquid bulk, which can present lucrative growth opportunities for key market players in the near future. Furthermore, Asia Pacific remains the most dominant region in the market, typically due to the fact of China hosting the largest number of tank terminal operators. North America is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rapid marine transport in the region.Major Key players in this Market:◘ Thessaloniki Port Authority SA.◘ Ultramar Group◘ Global Ports Investments PLC◘ Noatum Ports◘ S.L.U.◘ Ports America Inc.◘ DP World Ltd.◘ China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd◘ Yilport Holding Inc.◘ APM Terminals◘ HES International B.V.◘ DaLian Port (PDA) Company Limited◘ Puerto Ventanas S.A.◘ Euroports Holdings S.à r.l.Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3898 Global Bulk Terminals Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2025.This research study of Bulk Terminals market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry.Regional Outlook:The Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are examined in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Bulk Terminals market. Because of its well-established ICT service providers and big consumer base, North America is the world's leading/significant area in terms of market share. Over the projected period 2022-2028, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the greatest growth rate / CAGR.Report Includes:◘ An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Bulk Terminals .◘ Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.◘ The worldwide Bulk Terminals market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Bulk Terminals type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.◘ Highlights of the industry's market potential for Bulk Terminals , emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations◘ COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Bulk Terminals specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.◘ Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.◘ Review of patents granted for Bulk Terminals , and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.◘ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 Thessaloniki Port Authority SA., Ultramar Group, Global Ports Investments PLC, Noatum Ports, S.L.U., Ports America, Inc., DP World Ltd., China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd, Yilport Holding Inc., APM Terminals, HES International B.V., DaLian Port (PDA) Company Limited, Puerto Ventanas S.A., and Euroports Holdings S.à r.l.Buy Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3898 Table of Contents with Major Points:1. Executive Summary1.1. Market Snapshot1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)1.2.1. Bulk Terminals Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)1.2.2. Bulk Terminals Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)1.2.3. Bulk Terminals Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)1.2.4. Bulk Terminals Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)1.3. Key Trends1.4. Estimation Methodology1.5. Research Assumption2. Global Bulk Terminals Market Definition and Scope2.1. Objective of the Study2.2. Market Definition & Scope2.2.1. Scope of the Study2.2.2. Industry Evolution2.3. Years Considered for the Study2.4. Currency Conversion Rates3. Global Bulk Terminals Market Dynamics3.1. Bulk Terminals Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)3.1.1. Market Drivers3.1.2. Market Challenges3.1.3. Market Opportunities4. Global Bulk Terminals Market Industry Analysis4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)4.2. PEST Analysis4.2.1. Political4.2.2. Economical4.2.3. Social4.2.4. Technological4.3. Investment Adoption Model4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion5. Global Bulk Terminals Market, by Type5.1. Market Snapshot5.2. Global Bulk Terminals Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis5.3. Global Bulk Terminals Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)5.4. Bulk Terminals Market, Sub Segment Analysis6. Global Bulk Terminals Market, by Application6.1. Market Snapshot6.2. Global Bulk Terminals Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis6.3. Global Bulk Terminals Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)6.4. Bulk Terminals Market, Sub Segment Analysis6.4.1. Others7. Global Bulk Terminals Market, by Verticles7.1. Market Snapshot7.2. Global Bulk Terminals Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis7.3. Global Bulk Terminals Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)7.4. Bulk Terminals Market, Sub Segment Analysis8. Global Bulk Terminals Market, Regional Analysis8.1. Bulk Terminals Market, Regional Market Snapshot8.2. North America Bulk Terminals Market8.3. Europe Bulk Terminals Market Snapshot8.4. Asia-Pacific Bulk Terminals Market Snapshot8.5. Latin America Bulk Terminals Market Snapshot8.6. Rest of The World Bulk Terminals Market9. Competitive Intelligence9.1. Top Market Strategies9.2. Company Profiles9.2.1. Keyplayer19.2.1.1. Key InDurationation9.2.1.2. Overview9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)9.2.1.4. Product Summary9.2.1.5. Recent Developments10. Research Process10.1. Research Process10.1.1. Data Mining10.1.2. Analysis10.1.3. Market Estimation10.1.4. Validation10.1.5. Publishing10.2. Research Attributes....