Metal Foam Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, Opportunity, Overview and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for metal foams in anti-intrusion bars and heat exchangers are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 93.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal foam market size reached USD 93.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for metal foams in heat exchangers and anti-intrusion bars due to superior quality compared to polymer foams is driving market revenue growth. Metal foams are increasingly being used in vehicles, and rising demand for cars and Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Metal foams enable manufacturing of more lightweight vehicles. Besides, various characteristics such as shock-absorption ability, thermal management, and electrical efficiency are expected to drive demand for metal foams during the forecast period.

The latest report titled ‘Global Metal Foam Market,’ published by Emergen research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Metal Foam industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Metal Foam market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Metal Foam market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/904

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Aluminum segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2021 due to increasing demand from automotive and transportation industries. Additionally, recyclability and lightweight features are driving adoption of aluminum foam.

Anti-intrusion bars segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Anti-intrusion bars are widely used in automotive industries due to ability to absorb kinetic energy of colliding bodies. Metal foams have capability to absorb energy and are lightweight, and these factors are expected to increase application in anti-intrusion bars.

Open cell segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Various characteristics such as heat and fluid absorption, increased mechanical strength, sound absorption, and variability make open-cell metal foams ideal for applications across various industries.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to presence of a number of major players such as Alantum and Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., among others in the region. In addition, increased adoption of metal foams in automotive industries in Asia Pacific countries, especially in China, is driving growth of the market.

In March 2021, Banner Industries made an announcement of partnering with Mott, which is an industry leader in designing filtration and flow control solutions for a wide range of industries including industrial, semiconductor, and medical. High-performance filters and fluid control devices, which are customizable, are ideal for a variety of essential filtering and flow applications. Mott designs gas diffusers for rapid vent applications, gas flow restrictors, and a wide range of gas purifiers that remove contaminants from process gases to complement those devices

However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Metal Foam market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Metal Foam industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Metal Foam market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

ERG Aerospace, CYMAT Technologies Ltd., Mott, Ultramet, Alantum, Havel Metal Foam GmbH, Mayser GmbH & Co KG, Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., and American Elements.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/904

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global metal foam market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Aluminum

Copper

Titanium

Zinc

Nickel

Product Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Heat Exchangers

Anti-intrusion Bars

Energy Absorbers

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Bio-medical

Industrial

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/904

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Metal Foam market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Metal Foam market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Metal Foam market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/904

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/post/smart-kitchen-appliances-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trend-and-foreca--62cfcbc09f87148ed5b7a6da

Fluid Transfer System Market

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/post/fluid-transfer-system-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trend-and-forecast---62cfcd4a31bb0a420040d015

Mass Notification Systems Market

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/post/mass-notification-systems-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trend-and-forec--62cfcf2dea09087eba96b468

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/post/bioanalytical-testing-services-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trend-and---62cfd0ba7aa615fe667085fe

Hydrocolloids Market

https://priti-nag.tribe.so/post/hydrocolloids-market-size-share-growth-analysis-trend-and-forecast-research--62cfd25e413a26cec14a5442

Mobility As A Service Market

https://telegra.ph/Mobility-as-a-service-Market-Size-Strategies-Demand-Competitive-Landscape-Trends--Factor-Analysis-20222030-07-15

Solid Waste Management Market

https://telegra.ph/Solid-waste-management-Market-Size-Strategies-Demand-Competitive-Landscape-Trends--Factor-Analysis-20202027-07-21

Laser Technology Market

https://telegra.ph/Laser-Technology-Market-Statistics-Business-Opportunities-Competitive-Landscape-and-Industry-Analysis-Report-by-2030-07-26

liquid hydrogen market

https://emergen-research-22390882.hubspotpagebuilder.com/en/vandanamanturgekar/liquid-hydrogen-market-size-demand-opportunities-trends-products-revenue-analysis-for-2020-2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Metal Foam Market Size Worth USD 136.3 Million in 2030