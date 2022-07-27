Online Learning Experience to address Soul Injury-Unmourned Loss/Hurt, Unforgiven Guilt/Shame, Fear of Helplessness
Begin the process of unburdening your emotional wounds at your own pace and in the comfort of your own home.
We knew that people were hurting, and we had tools that could help”ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her 30-year career as a VA Hospice Nurse, Deborah Grassman cared for more than 10,000 dying veterans, and what they taught her and four other hospice nurses, has led to a worldwide movement to confront a phenomenon known as “Soul Injury.” Defined as a wound that separates a person from their own sense of BE-ing, Soul Injuries are caused by unmourned loss/hurt, unforgiven guilt/shame, and fear of helplessness/loss of control. These injuries might set a person adrift causing them to feel defective, not good enough, or unworthy. This prevents peaceful living. Armed with the wisdom these nurses learned from dying combat veterans, Opus Peace, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was formed and provides educational programs and self-help tools to help not only veterans address their soul injury, but help the public, corporations and healthcare workers as well. To date, Soul Injury face-face programs have helped thousands of people to be liberated from emotional wounds to be restored to wholeness.
— Deborah Grassman
In 2020, Covid interrupted operations, but Grassman, author of “The Hero Within” and “Peace at Last,” had a vision to increase the organization’s outreach as the shutdowns were impacting millions of lives. “We knew that people were hurting, and we had tools that could help.” Two years later, on August 1, 2022, Opus Peace will unveil “MasterPEACE,” a revolutionary online learning experience where anyone can access coursework, self-help tools, ceremonies, and resources to heal the relationship they have with themselves. It enables individuals to begin the process of unburdening their wounds at their own pace and in the comfort of their own home. Courses and tools range from $9.97 - $49, and the first lesson of each course is free. There are additional opportunities to bring the message to a person’s community as an Opus Peace licensed educator; or to join the movement as individual or corporate members. The organization has a goal to touch 10 million lives in 10 years.
To learn more, visit https://opuspeace.newzenler.com.
Angela Snyder
Opus Peace
+1 610-858-8740
Angie@opuspeace.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other