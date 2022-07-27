Southeast Asia Commercial Banking Market To Gain $16,341.98 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Southeast Asia’s thriving digital economy and supportive legislations have propelled the number of commercial bank establishments in the region. This has boosted growth of Southeast Asia commercial banking market. Commercial banks in Southeast Asia played a key role in aiding government initiatives and introduced new initiatives for supporting their customers during the pandemic period. Based on products, the commercial lending segment contributed towards the largest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Southeast Asia commercial banking market accrued $3,063.41 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $16,341.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 181 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17582

Southeast Asia’s thriving digital economy and supportive legislations have propelled the number of commercial bank establishments in the region. This has boosted growth of Southeast Asia commercial banking market. Moreover, rise in infrastructure spending, rise in loans, and surge in product offerings will accelerate the market expansion in region. However, frauds and risk of robbery pose a threat to growth of the regional market. Contrarily, creation of credit by commercial banks in Southeast Asia is predicted to increase production, consumer spending, and employment in Southeast Asian countries. This will generate new growth opportunities for the market in Southeast Asia.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the Southeast Asia commercial banking market though there were business restrictions and strict government measures to contain the virus.

Commercial banks in Southeast Asia played a key role in aiding government initiatives and introduced new initiatives for supporting their customers during the pandemic period.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2033 $16,341.98 million Growth rate CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2021 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD, Malayan Banking Berhad, Citigroup, Inc. , Public Bank Berhad, DBS Bank Ltd, HSBC Group, OCBC Bank, United Overseas Bank Limited, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk., and PT.Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. Access Table PDF

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17582

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Southeast Asia commercial banking market based on products, application, and country.

Based on products, the commercial lending segment contributed towards the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of overall share of the Southeast Asia commercial banking market. However, the project finance segment is projected to contribute toward the largest share of the Southeast Asia commercial banking market in 2031.

Based on application, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of overall share of the Southeast Asia commercial banking market. However, the transportation and logistics segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of about 21.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on country, China contributed for the largest share of the Southeast Asia commercial banking market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of overall share of the Southeast Asia commercial banking market. However, Malaysia is set to record the fastest CAGR of about 23.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Southeast Asia Commercial Banking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17582?reqfor=covid

Key players in the industry

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

Malayan Banking Berhad

Citigroup, Inc.

Public Bank Berhad

DBS Bank Ltd

HSBC Group

OCBC Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

PT.Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Southeast Asia Commercial Banking market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Southeast Asia Commercial Banking market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the Southeast Asia Commercial Banking market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Southeast Asia Commercial Banking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Product Commercial Lending Treasury Management Project Finance Syndicated Loans Capital Market Others



By Application Healthcare Construction Transportation And Logistics Media And Entertainment Others



By Country China Indonesia Cambodia Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Banking-as-a-Service Market size was valued at $2.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030

Online Banking Market size was valued at $11.43 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $31.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027

Armenia Banking Market was valued at $519 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $996 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com