eHealth Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

eHealth Market Size – USD 61.99 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.4%, Market trends –Advancement in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eHealth market is forecasted to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing increased demand in the past years, owing to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the emergence of advanced technologies in the medical sector. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.

The report on the EHealth Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the EHealth Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Electronic health records are real-time, patient-centric records that make use of the available information instantly and securely to authorized users. EHR contains medical histories of patients and is inclusive of a broader view of a patient’s care.

Remote monitoring services is a telemedicine service increasingly being used for constant monitoring of patient’s condition and performance of control and preventive check-ups outside medical organizations. This type of care is made possible by the application of a mobile device that measures vital signs.

Hospitals held the largest share in the eHealth market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the EHealth market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for EHealth according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

eHealth Solutions

Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS)

Pharmacy Information Systems

Medical Apps

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

Chronic Care Management Apps

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telehealth Solutions

Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)

Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

E-Prescribing Solutions

Cardiovascular Information Systems

Other Specialty Information Management Systems

eHealth Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Database Management Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others End Users

Regional Analysis of the EHealth Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the EHealth market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the EHealth market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the EHealth market.

Key Coverage of the EHealth Market:

Insightful information regarding the global EHealth market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the EHealth market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

