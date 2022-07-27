Smart Product Vending Machines Market Size, Business Opportunities By Expansion, New Product Launches & Pricing Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 11.44 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.8%, Market Trends – Increasing need to save time buying products at retail stores

Increasing need for 24X7 hassle-free services and need to manage tracking expenses and inventories are some key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart product vending machines market size reached USD 11.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for 24X7 hassle-free service and increasing need to manage tracking expenses and inventories are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing need to save timebuying products from retail stores will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. Overcrowding is an issue in some stores and supermarkets in many countries, and better crowd control is required to solve the problem. Crowding not only creates confusion, but also makes it difficult to select the right products. As a result, substantial amount of time is wasted in stores buying the required product. Thus, smart product vending machines with a variety of products can be installed at various locations, which customers can then use to save time without the need for human intervention.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Smart Product Vending Machines Market Forecast to 2028 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data. It provides an in-depth assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. Rising investments and technological advancements are expected to significantly drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF Copy:

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Free-standing segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for products such as electronics, cell phone accessories, and others. Free-standing vending machines can storelarge quantity of products. As a result, the owner company\'s efforts for product restocking are reduced.

Beverage segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rising need for refreshments at offices, educational and research institutes, and public transport hubs, among others.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in the global smart product vending machines market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players providing smart product vending machines such as Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corporation, and Missfresh Limited among others in countries in the region.

In August 2021, Azkoyen Group partnered with Irisbond, which is an eye-tracking technology provider, to introduce a coffee machine named Vitro M5, which is completely controlled by the eyes. The machine uses infrared rays eye-tracking technology of Irisbond. The Vitro M5 interactions with users will enhance the quality of experience and allow users with reduced mobility.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corporation, Missfresh Limited, Azkoyen Group, Royal Vendors, Inc., Seaga Manufacturing, Inc., Automated Merchandising Systems, Inc., Rhea Vendors Group S.p.A, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., and Jofemar Corporation.

Request a discount on the report

Emergen Research has segmented global smart product vending machines on the basis of machine type, product, technology, installation sites, and region:

Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Free-Standing

Wall-Mounted

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Beverage

Food

Tobacco

Gold

Animal Products

Medicine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cashless System

Telemetry System

Voice Recognition

Installation Sites Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail Site

Public Transport Hub

Office

Institution

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Smart Product Vending Machines market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Smart Product Vending Machines market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Smart Product Vending Machines market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Smart Product Vending Machines market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Smart Product Vending Machines Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Smart Product Vending Machines Market Size Worth USD 47.90 Billion in 2028