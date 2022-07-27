Textile Chemicals Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for technical textiles and increasing usage of biodegradable and low VOC materials for textile manufacturing are some key factors driving market

Textile Chemicals Market Size – USD 21.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increasing urbanization and industrialization globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical textiles as well as increased use of biodegradable and low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) materials in textile manufacturing are some key factors driving global textile chemicals market revenue growth. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the globe are trends projected to continue to support revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The report on the Global Textile Chemicals Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Textile Chemicals Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Technical textile segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of textile chemicals in technical textiles. Usage is expected to rise due to rising awareness about better function and uses of such products in various industries.

Coating & sizing agents segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Sizing chemicals are widely used to improve yarn abrasion strength and resistance in weaving. Use of sizing chemicals lowers weaving hazards, including yarn fraying and breakage during weaving process.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Low manufacturing costs in countries in Asia Pacific, along with rapid introduction of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing process by companies is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Textile Chemicals market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Textile Chemicals according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG

Emergen Research has segmented the global textile chemicals on the basis of product type, fiber type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Fixative

Dispersants & Levelant

UV Absorber

Other

Coating & Sizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Flame Retardants

Repellent and Release

Antimicrobial & Anti-inflammatory

Other

Bleaching Agents

Desizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Scouring Agents

Surfactants

Detergents & Dispersing Agents

Wetting Agents

Lubricating Agents

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Home Textile

Drapery

Furniture

Carpet

Others

Apparel

Innerwear

Outerwear

Sportswear

Others

Technical Textile

Others

Regional Analysis of the Textile Chemicals Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Textile Chemicals market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Textile Chemicals market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Textile Chemicals market.

Key Coverage of the Textile Chemicals Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Textile Chemicals market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Textile Chemicals market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

The global textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020