Benzyl Benzoate Market Share, Size, Trend, Top Key Players, Growth and Forecast Till 2022-2027

The growing demand from various applications such as pharmaceuticals, plasticizers, and textiles, among others are some factors Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benzyl Benzoate Market is an ester compound formed by the process of condensation of benzyl alcohol and benzoate. It is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry and is considered an important medicine for the curing of scabies and dealing with lice. Benzyl benzoate is regarded by the World Health Organization as an essential medicine needed in the human health system. The growing usage of benzyl benzoate in the pharmaceutical and flavour and fragrance applications is the leading factor attributing to the growth of the global benzyl benzoate market. Non-medical applications of benzyl benzoates included its usage in textiles and as plasticizers. It is also used as a dye carrier, repellent for mosquitoes, and as a solvent for cellulose derivatives.

Moreover, with the rising focus towards research and development by the leading players within the Benzyl benzoate market, which include specialization in the development of new products and other innovative strategies which in turn will surge the expansion of the Benzyl benzoate market during the review years. However, the volatile prices of raw materials, including the rising use of substitutes, are a serious downside to the market during the given period.

Major companies Lanxess, Emerald Kalama Chemical, Ernesto Vents, Vertellus, HELM, Tennants Fine Chemicals, Sabari Chemicals, Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical, Wuhan Biet, Wuhan Youji Industries, Dongda Chemical, Zengrui Chemical.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Benzyl Benzoates is an ester compound formed by the process of condensation of benzyl alcohol and benzoate. It is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry and is considered important medicine for curing scabies and dealing with lice.

Rising R&D activities by market players will surge Benzyl Benzoates market growth

The volatile prices of raw materials, including the rising use of substitutes, are a serious downside to the market during the given period.

On the basis of type, the global business is segmented into pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and flavors & fragrance grade.

Among the varied applications areas, the textile segment is projected to be a dominant segment and is projected to maintain a steady trend during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has the fastest growing industry and is predicted to maintain an equivalent trend during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Flavors & Fragrance Grade

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Textile Auxiliaries

Flavors and Fragrance

Plasticizer

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

