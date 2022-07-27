Joint Reconstruction Market Overview, Merger, Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028
Improvements in healthcare industry, skilled and efficient professionals, are the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global joint reconstruction market is projected to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market growth are increasing global geriatric population, increasing implementation of awareness initiatives and programs by government schemes, rising investments in the healthcare industry, and growing demand for more advanced and efficient technologies.
Joint reconstruction is a surgical procedure used for repairing and restoring full function of joints in the human body. Emergence of new surgical techniques and technologies is resulting in a more optimistic outlook among patients needing surgical procedures to repair joints instead of opting for joint replacement. Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) technique is used for treatment purposes. The ACL is crucial for maintaining stability of the knee joint, particularly while running, walking, and kicking activities. ACL surgery is generally performed using a minimally invasive procedure, but in some cases, requires a larger incision known as open surgery.
Competitive Landscape:
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction market based on joint type, technique, end-use, and region:
Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Shoulder
Knee
Ankle
Hip
Others
Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Joint Replacement
Arthroscopy
Resurfacing
Osteotomy
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Clinics
Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers
Surgical Centers
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Joint Reconstruction market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Joint Reconstruction market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Joint Reconstruction market.
