Joint Reconstruction Market Overview, Merger, Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Improvements in healthcare industry, skilled and efficient professionals, are the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Joint Reconstruction Market Size – USD 29.43 Billion in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trend – Increased usage of technologies in healthcare sector ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global joint reconstruction market is projected to reach a market size of USD 47.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market growth are increasing global geriatric population, increasing implementation of awareness initiatives and programs by government schemes, rising investments in the healthcare industry, and growing demand for more advanced and efficient technologies.

Joint reconstruction is a surgical procedure used for repairing and restoring full function of joints in the human body. Emergence of new surgical techniques and technologies is resulting in a more optimistic outlook among patients needing surgical procedures to repair joints instead of opting for joint replacement. Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) technique is used for treatment purposes. The ACL is crucial for maintaining stability of the knee joint, particularly while running, walking, and kicking activities. ACL surgery is generally performed using a minimally invasive procedure, but in some cases, requires a larger incision known as open surgery.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Omni Life Science, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex Inc., and Wright Medical Technology Inc.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global joint reconstruction market based on joint type, technique, end-use, and region:

Joint Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Shoulder

Knee

Ankle

Hip

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Joint Replacement

Arthroscopy

Resurfacing

Osteotomy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers

Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Joint Reconstruction market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Joint Reconstruction market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Joint Reconstruction market.

Radical Highlights of the Joint Reconstruction Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Joint Reconstruction market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Joint Reconstruction market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

