Infection Control Market to Worth USD 60.66 Billion at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2030 | Reports and Data

The growing incidence of surgical procedures and the high incidence of HAIs are driving the demand of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Infection Control Market is forecast to reach USD 60.66 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Infection Control market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious virus-related diseases. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Emerging economies are promoting infection control and prevention by conducting workshops to spread awareness. For instance, In Jammu, India, a super specialty hospital held workshops to control the infection, which included reflecting protective measures, presentation and focuses on promoting the concept of infection prevention effectively.

North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities leading to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutes, hospitals, corporate buildings, and also rise in the self-hygiene among people, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

Major companies NSG Getinge AB, Steris PLC, Advanced Sterilization Products, Belimed AG, 3M Company, MMM Group, Ecolab, Inc., Matachana Group, Miele Group, and Pal International, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Infection Control is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Infections acquired in hospitals and healthcare places are a significant cause of avertible death across the globe. The physical environment plays a crucial role in the transmission of disease, and novel technologies are being presented into healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is considered to be one of the new technologies with substantial potential.

Personal Protective Equipment is expected to witness a rise in demand as there is an increase in the concern for worker’s safety. Moreover, usage of this equipment in hospitals can prevent the spread of infections from exposed patients to healthy staff workers. The incidence of HAIs is quite high, and the steps taken to limit the infections will foster market growth.

Hospitals and clinics are the major end-users of the market. With the rise in infection and an increase in the incidence of diseases, most of the hospitals are adopting Infection Controls products to sanitize their surroundings and surfaces.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market. This is due to the high level of awareness and high disposable income. Moreover, the presence of key market players in the region is also encouraging market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sterilization Equipment

Heat Sterilization

Low-Temperature Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Filtration Sterilization

Liquid Sterilization

Others

Cleaning and Disinfectants Products

Disinfectants

Cleaning

Protective Barriers

Medical Nonwovens

Covers and Closures

Goggles

Gloves

Endoscope Reprocessing Products

Endoscope Reprocessing Consumables

Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infectious Waste Disposal

Sterilization Consumables

Disinfectant

Personal Protective Equipment

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospital & Clinics

Life Science

Medical Device

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

