Medical Tape Market Size [2021-2028] worth USD 1.61 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0%
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Medical Tape Market size is projected to reach USD 1.61 Billion in 2028, at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period; Rising Number of Hospitals to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “Medical Tape Market Size” is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries and utilization of these tapes. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Medical Tape Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the medical tape market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.14 billion in 2021 to USD 1.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the projected period.
Medical tapes have rising demand and applications in wound care and wound supportive closure. These tapes are also highly used in patient monitoring and wearable devices such as electrode fixtures, ostomy bags, and splint attachments. Also, the tapes are selected on the basis of porosity, water resistance, shear strength, and adhesive strengths. Increasing utilization of these tapes in surgeries and the rising number of surgical procedures are expected to boost the market during the projected period.
Key Industry Development
December 2021: Boyd Corporation announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions to expand wearable technologies such as biosensor, transdermal patches, and medical wearable expertise.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021 to 2028
|Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
|5.0%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 1.61 billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 1.14 billion
|Historical Data for
|2017 to 2019
|No. of Pages
|128
Market Growth Drivers
Increasing Number of Hospitals To Stimulate Market Growth
The market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of hospitals in the segmented regions. Also, developing healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing countries is expected to boost the product demand in the coming years. Furthermore, surgical procedures have increased post-pandemic, thereby increasing product demand and ensuring market growth. Rising technological advancements encourage the key players to adopt new technical alternatives and enhance their product portfolio. These factors are likely to ensure the global medical tape market growth during the projected period.
Report Coverage
The Medical Tape Market report provides factual information and statistical data about market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the market development and business growth strategies to overcome the losses faced during the pandemic. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are discussed in the report to analyze potential market growth opportunities. The report aims to provide complete information regarding market development and optimum business strategies implemented by the key players.
Market Segmentations:
|Segmentation
|
By Material
|
By Application
|
By End-User
|
By Geography
Competitive Landscape
Brand Acquisition Allow Key Players to Propel Growth
Key players in the market implement several business growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. These strategies allow key players to expand their business reach and implement innovative ideas to develop the products. Implementing innovative product development ideas allow key players to propel growth by attracting global customers and satisfying their needs.
The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Medical Tape Market
- Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)
- 3M (Minnesota, U.S.)
- Beiersdorf (Hamburg, Germany)
- Smith and Nephew (London, U.K.)
- McKesson Corporation (Texas, U.S.)
- Medtronic PLC (Dublin, Ireland)
- Medline Industries (Illinois, U.S.)
- Avery Dennison Corporation (California, U.S.)
- Nichiban (Tokyo, Japan)
- Paul Hartmann AG (Heidenheim, Germany)
- Nitto Denko Corporation (Osaka, Japan)
- Scapa Group PLC (Ashton-under-Lyne, U.K.)
Key questions answered in the report:
How big is the Medical Tape Market?
The medical tape market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.14 billion in 2021 to USD 1.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the projected period.
Which regional market will show the highest growth?
North America holds the highest global medical tape market share during the forecast period And Europe holds the second-largest position in the global market.
