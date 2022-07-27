Lignin Market Growth by Opportunities, Current Trend, Segments and Forecast by 2022-2027

Reports And Data

Lignin Market Size – USD 955.3 Million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 1.9%, Trends – Rising demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lignin market is forecast to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for natural feed additives in animal nutrition along with expanded usage in various end-use industries such as paints & adhesives, construction, refining, and pulp & packaging would promote growth in the industry. Lignin has gained attention due to the possible uses of vanillin, carbon fibers, phenol, and BTX. Due to its biological provenance, insecticides, pesticides, emulsifiers, and heavy metal sequestrate, it has been accepted for use in production. The growing use of lignin, as a primary constituent of cement and concrete additives, is also projected to play a critical role in market evolution to boost their quality and operational life. Rising technical developments and accelerated urbanization have prompted producers to develop high-quality concrete mixtures to mitigate rain & moisture loss and improve building durability that is expected to increase the market growth.

The product is widely used in the manufacture of macromolecules often used to produce catalysts for bitumen, biofuels, and bio-refinery. That factor is likely to support the growth of the market. Rising livestock production and growing demands for high-quality animal protein have increased the opportunities for natural and healthy animal feed. From an early stage, the product plays a crucial role in enhancing the animal diet and offers high fiber content to provide energy to fight infections.

Top Companies: Borregaard LignoTech, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Domtar Corporation, Asia Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., Northway Lignin Chemical, Green Value, Aditya Birla Group, Liquid Lignin Company LLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., and The Dallas Group of America, Inc. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The growth in the use of carbon fibers as lighter materials in the automotive and construction industries is expected to raise the significance of macromolecules. The macromolecules segment represented a market share of 19.6% in terms of revenues in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7%.

Because of its highly developed distribution channel industries, advanced processing capabilities, combined with a highly skilled workforce and growing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is among the leading countries in the market. Developing applications and strong demand encourage producers to concentrate on new technologies to expand the market.

The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production may record improvements in revenue with a CAGR of 2.1% by 2027 related to the growing infrastructure and increasing demands for high-quality concrete mix in the region. Rapid urbanization along with raw material availability and cheap labor has led to considerable expansion in the construction of buildings, which is the main driving factor

Manufacturers make the distinction of their products based on quality and price, taking into account characteristics such as quality and level of purity. The players are focusing on developing multifunctional applications.

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Lignin market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Lignin market.

The global Lignin market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

