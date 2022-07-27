LingPerfect Translations chosen by FEMA to Help in Times of Crisis
The Leading Translation Provider Selected by FEMA as Language Provider for Disaster Recovery
We are honored to have been selected by FEMA and are committed to providing the highest quality services to help the agency in its important work of keeping people safe during times of crisis.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LingPerfect Translations, Inc., a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services, has been selected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as its language provider for disaster recovery in the event of natural disasters like storms, tornadoes, or flooding.
— Paul Gromek, CEO at LingPerfect
FEMA's decision to award LingPerfect the contract for disaster relief translations was based on several factors, including the company's excellent reputation, vast experience in providing high-quality language services, and its ability to deliver timely results even in extreme circumstances.
"In times of crisis, vital information must be communicated quickly and accurately," said LingPerfect VP of Sales Wadii El Maroudi. "We have a proven track record of delivering high-quality language services promptly. We are confident that we will be an invaluable partner in helping FEMA provide accurate and up-to-date information to those who need it most during times of crisis."
LingPerfect President and CEO Paul Gromek added: "We are honored to have been selected by FEMA as their language provider for disaster recovery. We are committed to providing the highest quality language services to help FEMA in its important work of keeping people safe during times of crisis."
LingPerfect has a long history of providing high-quality language services to government agencies, including the US Department of Justice and the US Department of Defense. The company is also a trusted partner of major corporations in a wide range of industries, including technology, automotive, aerospace, and medical devices.
For more information, please get in touch with sales@lingperfect.com
About LingPerfect Translations:
LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified and guarantees the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association- ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association-GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to ace their targets in reaching their global markets.
