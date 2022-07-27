The City of Phoenix Proclaims Never Give Up Day

This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going.

When people have fought so hard for so long, sometimes they feel like they can't take it anymore. Never Give Up Day works like a resilience pill to boost people's will to live and to fight.” — Mr Never Give Up

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world needs more motivation now more than ever. Never Give Up Day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination to overcome hard challenges. The City of Phoenix joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th, 2022, and calls upon its citizens to make this day a springboard for awareness raising actions. More Cities in Arizona that have recognized Never Give Up Day are Lake Havasu City, the city of Surprise and El Mirage.This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going."By recognizing Never Give Up Day, the city recognizes the resiliency and determination of its citizens in making their community a great place to live."Never Give Up Day encourages awareness-raising activities, (sports) events, run/walk for charity, workshops and community programs. Health care and social associations, organizations and charities can initiate their call to action and fundraising events. All in all, Never Give Up Day provides a common platform for individuals and professionals to use their imagination and judgment to innovate to inspire.Never Give Up Day provides hope and encouragement that benefit the people. This day underlines the importance of determination as one of the factors influencing people's productivity and commitment.Here are some of the many City proclamations from across the US and Canada:USA: Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Baltimore (MD), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA)CANADA: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)Watch the video trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw For more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com USA: (929) 388 2146Canada: (647) 243 7276

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw