Gearstar Powers Up Engines At Full-Throttle With Their 4R70W Performance Rebuild Kit
AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the first companies to manufacture high-performance automatic transmissions to the specification of engines, horsepower, torque output, rear gear ratio, and application, Gearstar is a premier brand and manufacturer of top-quality transmissions and converters.
The company announced its launch of the industry-grade 4R70W performance rebuild kit while diversifying its portfolio of engine components.
From the many builders at his previous company, he selected only the best 11 before cutting them down to five to help customers experience the crème de la crème engineering of only top technicians. Backed by a passionate team who love what they do, the priority of consistency and quality is also reflected in their business's operations with only one owner throughout its lifetime, unlike other transmission manufacturers.
In talking about their competitive differentiator and how they stand apart from others in the market, Zack says, “A transmission is what your wife has in her minivan. What we are building is horsepower transferring systems.”
He added, “Whether it's a Turbo 350 transmission going behind a mild small block or a 4L85E transmission built for a 528 Hemi, we approach each transmission as if it was going into our own personal car.”
The premier 4R70W performance rebuild kit is an updated version of the AOD transmission appearing in the 1980s. Since the updated version has a lower first and second gear, it allows high performance to have added durability and lower speed acceleration.
The auto transmission has earned a positive reputation for its heavy-duty performance, low gear ratios, and highly affordable price point. Popularly used in F-150s, Lincoln Town cars, and Mercury Cougars, the 4R70W automatic transmission was built by Ford Motor Company to represent:
●4 speeds
●Real wheel driver
●70 torque ratio
●Wide gear
With their custom-built service incorporating only a single technician on one transmission, the company is set to bring back the fierce and rugged reliability of the 4R70W system for Ford owners.
Specializing in transmissions and converters engineered by top-level technicians, Gearstar is a premier brand dealing in the manufacturing of high-performance, innovative engine parts. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, the company is a market leader in transmission systems and renowned for quality, innovation, performance, and consistency.
