Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size To Worth USD 6.06 Billion at a CAGR 11.3% By 2027 | Reports and Data

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and an associated demand for UV disinfection equipment from end-use verticals are propelling market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 6.06 Billion from USD 2.56 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, including Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), along with rising investments for the expansion of wastewater facilities. The extensive usage of reclaimed water in car washing, urinals, and landscape irrigation, has led to the surging demand for disinfection technologies. The U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has approved ultraviolet disinfection for small and medium-sized public water systems, which is likely to boost the adoption of ultraviolet disinfection equipment, thereby fuelling market growth over the forecast period.

Ultraviolet disinfection equipment is an effective technology to kill Infectious diseases causing pathogenic microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. According to the World Health Organization, infectious diseases account for nearly 17 million deaths every year. The growing morbidity and mortality rate of infectious diseases will offer lucrative scope for the ultraviolet disinfection equipment market expansion.

Top Companies: Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, American Ultraviolet, Halma PLC, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Advanced UV Inc., Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on component, the UV lamps segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 10.9% through 2027.

On the basis of application, the surface disinfection segment is likely to hold a major chunk of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market share, delivering the fastest growth rate of 12.3% over the projected timeframe.

Water treatment applications accounted for a majority of the market revenue share in 2019 and is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period.

In terms of end-user, the municipal sector is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.8% through 2027.

In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.5% over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the fast population growth, diminishing freshwater resources, and rising shortage of potable water in several countries across the region. This has further led to the growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry generating high demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment in the region.

Europe is forecast to witness a growth rate of 11.1% through 2027 on account of the growing healthcare industry in the region, generating high demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment.

North America contributed significantly to the ultraviolet disinfection equipment market share in 2019 and is set to exhibit a growth rate of 10.8% through 2027 owing to an increased usage of UV disinfection in the food & beverage sector as well as water and wastewater treatment plants in the region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market.

The global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

