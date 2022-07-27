What are the advantages of laser projectors?
There are some newly released projectors equipped with laser light sources. What exactly are the features of a laser light source?NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generally speaking, the light sources commonly used in projectors can be divided into three types: traditional light sources, LED light sources, and laser light sources. As a new light source, the laser is being widely used in engineering, education, and the home market, light source advantages and mature products are important factors behind it. Today, let's learn more about laser light sources.
Laser is known as the world's "brightest light", the brightness of the beam is about 10 billion times brighter than the sun's light, wavelength concentration, high energy, and is a more ideal projection light source. But don't be frightened by this "10 billion times the sunlight", the laser is actually characterized by high instantaneous energy and high brightness, but the total energy is not large. For example, a high-energy laser beam can instantly pierce a steel plate, but the total energy can not even melt the ice.
From a technical point of view, the laser light source has two technical paths: one is through the red, green, and blue (the three primary colors of light) three-color laser mixture, and the second is through a single laser light source and fluorescent mixture. As soon as the laser light source was introduced, it sent a shock through the projection display industry, which was originally trapped in the brightness bottleneck.
Not only is the laser light source very bright, but it is also compact with low energy consumption, no lamp replacement, and a light source life of up to 20,000 hours. In addition, the enclosed light source is relatively dust resistant, low maintenance, and capable of 24/7 operation, so many businesses are willing to produce projectors with laser light sources.
The most effective thing is that the brightness of the laser light source decays very slowly. In general, the brightness of the laser light source will change only after tens of thousands of hours of use, but the curve of change is relatively flat. Due to the low attenuation characteristics of the light source, the output image quality of the projector with a laser light source can maintain high brightness, saturation, and contrast for a long time, rendering the picture color always clear and bright.
It is because the laser light source has many advantages, many industry experts believe that "laser light source is the future". However, at present, the price of laser light sources is still too high compared to LED light sources, so there are not many consumer-grade products.
With the continuous progress of projector technology, laser projectors will continue to be popular, and the price of laser light sources will also gradually decline. We can also look forward to a future projector that is truly comparable to the picture effect of a TV!
