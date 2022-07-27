Frozen Bakery Products Market Expected to Reach $49,118 Million By 2025 | Recent Developments

Frozen Bakery Products Market

Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product, Source, End Use, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen bakery products market includes bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts, which are derived from corn, rice, wheat, barley, oats, and rye. The consumption of these sources being used as the raw materials for bakery product varies across the world. These are rich in nutrition and taste, exhibit comparatively longer shelf life, and are convenient to use, which drive the demand for these products in the market. Frozen bakery products are usually sold in various stores, cafes, and restaurants. The overall key parameters responsible for the growth of the market, signifies positive signs for frozen bakery products market forecast.

The global frozen bakery products market was valued at $33,870 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $49,118 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The frozen bakery product manufacturers and research institutions are investing heavily for R&D to introduce new products that cater to the varying needs and requirements of its target customers. This is considered to be one of the influential factors in having positive impact on global frozen bakery products market forecast. Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and others are the potential markets for the frozen bakery products market.

Over the past couple of years, there is a surge in need for frozen ready meals, fruits, and vegetables in major parts of the globe owing to various health benefits associated with the product. This boosts the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Frozen food avoids the risk of any additives or preservatives. Moreover, these products come with longer shelf life as compared to other food products. Even in terms of price, frozen food products are often cheaper when compared with chilled or fresh food products. These factors boost the frozen bakery products market growth. Moreover, the consumer seeks convenience to buy and cook and consume any product owing to the busy lifestyle. These products reduce the buying and cooking time for the end users, thus driving the growth of the frozen bakery products industry.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till 20th August 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5179

The global frozen bakery products market is segmented into product type, source, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into breads, pizza crust, cakes and pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies. The bread segment accounts for the highest market share attributable to increase in consumption of frozen breads in UK, Germany, and France. Some of the key players in the market focus on introducing innovative bakery products that cater to the requirement of its target customers. In terms of source, barley and rye account for highest market share due to increase in demand for raw material among the manufacturers.

The key players profiled in this report include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5179

Similar Reports:

Chilled and Deli Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chilled-and-deli-food-market

Canada Baby Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canada-baby-food-market

Fruit Snacks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fruit-snacks-market-A06617

Arak Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/arak-market-A06563

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research