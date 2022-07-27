Author and Certified Life Coach Charles West Releasing his Book “Short Sweet & Scared Volume 2” on Amazon This Wednesday
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City, NY: Charles West is featured along with 49 other authors who share their true and authentic stories of becoming more whole and complete in a way that is short, sweet, and sacred. In Short Sweet & Sacred, volume 2, Charles shares his very personal and inspirational story to give the reader a powerful view of what is possible. As a special offer for you, the Kindle version of Short Sweet & Sacred, volume 2 is launching on Amazon this Wednesday and Thursday for only $.99! What an amazing opportunity to get this inspirational treasure for yourself and lots of your friends and loved ones too.
Short Sweet & Sacred, volume 2 showcases a variety of topics including marriage, death, divorce, illness, self-discovery, career changes, mental health, divine timings and more. Through these inspirational and authentic collections of international stories, readers will gain insight from soulful professionals who discover their dream career, find courage after divorce, walk through grief, celebrate victories, navigate their mental health, find true love, experience miraculous shifts in health, and everything in between. The book was designed for readers to discover, through these stories, that they can design a life that brings joy, no matter what they may be walking through.
About Charles West
Charles is the founder and CEO of Divine Spark Coaching LLC. Charles combines his skills and talents as a certified Life Mastery Consultant/Coach with the Brave Thinking Institute, a certified Rapid Transformational Hypnotherapist with the Merisa Peer School and a certified Ayurveda and Primordial Sound Meditation teacher with Chopra Global in helping people in the areas of releasing anxiety, depression and stress, transcending trauma and PTSD, alcoholism and addiction, building fulfilling relationships, cultivating a strong sense of self-love and confidence and building Spiritual Muscles. He uses these same skills to support corporate entities in developing greater wellness and robustness.
For over 17 years Charles has studied and implemented transformational spiritual principles that have changed, not only his life, but the lives of countless people around the world. He has helped his clients from all walks of life, build their dreams, accelerate their results and create richer, more meaningful lives. His diverse international client list includes, not only, business executives and religious leaders, but a wide range of artists, as well, including Broadway performers, recording artists and an Emmy-nominated television producer. He has studied with, and has been personally mentored by Marianne Williamson, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Mary Morissey, Marisa Peer, Deepak Chopra and Iyanla Vanzant. Charles recently became an official RTT Partner/ambassador with Marisa Peer. As a motivational speaker, he has shared inspirational stories on stages from London to Los Angeles. Charles is a much sought-after guest on podcasts internationally and facilitates his In The Flow, Purge & Surge and Divine Flow workshops virtually and within the NY tri-state area. Charles resides in New York City and is working on this first book.
