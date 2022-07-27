Malware Analysis Market Size to hit $24.89Bn, Globally, by 2027 – Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

The malware analysis market expected to grow from US$ 3.20 billion in 2019 to US$ 24.89 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Application of machine learning (ML) in deep learning (DL) is gaining immense attraction for malware classification from academia and industry. ML antimalware software cannot be customer-driven, as a customer PC or mobile device is exposed to limited and smaller samples of malware. Proper ML requires Big Data processing as well as cloud-based systems. Presently, cloud servers are far cheaper and easily available, so ML malware analysis is expected to become more accessible than before.





With proliferation in remote and mobile work, and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) trend, the hackers have expanded their target from a few employees to the entire network with the help of private mails. Furthermore, as the enterprises continue to make strategic shift to cloud, they have raised the demand for new and innovative methods to enhance the security of their networks. These included, encryption, email archiving solutions, URL Defense, and mobile defense among others. Also, as the diversity in whereabouts of the employees continue to expand, the companies are expected to invest in robust security measures driving the growth of malware analysis tool market.

The advanced technology is growing at a rapid pace owing to the surge in demand from a wide range of sectors. The evolving cyber-attacks have significantly increased, and the organizations are making significant investments in cyber-security solutions. The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a substantial impact on the malware analysis market. The cyber attackers are finding new ways of attacking systems by enhancing their attack capabilities, resulting in increased sophistication of malware attacks, which is a crucial factor driving the malware analysis market.





The implementation of digital solutions is gaining pace across various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, media & entertainment and retail among others. These industries are increasingly benefiting themselves from digital transformation. Analytics enable them to better apprehend and serve customers. Further, access to real-time information results in efficient decision-making. Automation of business operations facilitates them to escalate productivity. For instance, automotive manufacturers have revolutionized their manufacturing process with the use of robots; and airline companies have become proficient at pricing through real-time information of supply and demand. Furthermore, retail companies with robust digital capabilities have designed seamless omnichannel environments. Also, healthcare industry has modernized through EHRs, digital tools which track patients' vital signs, as well as virtual consultations between patients and doctors. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools.

Cybercriminals are continuing to evolve the complexity of their methods of attack, from personalized coding and targeted ransomware for some attacks to living-off-the-land or sharing infrastructure intending to optimize their opportunities. In December 2018, Trend Micro Inc. revealed in its report that threat groups might combine efforts to develop more sophisticated attack vectors to make their attacks more effective. A comparison of four malware families used by different threat actor groups was conducted, which suggested that these could be sharing information and resources. The researcher acknowledged a correlation between EMOTET, DRIDEX, URSNIF, and BitPaymer from the open-source information as well as the loaders of the samples analyzed. The evidence exhibit that malware developers are trying to escalate the sophistication and effectiveness of their tools by decreasing the deployment time via the distribution of tasks between numerous criminal groups as well as re-using competences from existing tools. This collaborative model comprises the distribution of loaders as well as decryptors, targeting at reducing the workload during an attack. Through collaborating, criminal groups can scale down the number of coding errors through peer-review checks and prevent replicating defeated attack vectors by leveraging from past experiences.





Key findings of the study:

The malware analysis market is segmented into component, organization size, deployment and industry vertical; the malware analysis market is also analyzed across five major geographic regions-North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Based on deployment, the malware analysis market is further segmented into on-premises and cloud. Currently, the cloud deployment segment dominates the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on component, the malware analysis market is segmented into solution and services. In 2018, the solution segment dominated the malware analysis market, whereas service segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the future.









