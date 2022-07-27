Global Bakery & Confectionary Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bakery & confectionary market size is expected to grow from $871.04 billion in 2021 to $950.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The bakery & confectionary market is expected to grow to $1,293.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%. The companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for bakery & confectionery products due to the rising population, during the forecast period.

The bakery and confectionery market consists of sales of bakery and confectionery by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce bakery and confectionery products. The companies in the bakery and confectionery industry process raw materials into bakery and confectionery, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Bakery & Confectionary Market Trends

Confectionery manufacturers are increasingly using natural flavors in confectionery products. Innovation has been key to the development of the confectionery market.

Global Bakery & Confectionary Market Segments

By Type: Breakfast Cereal, Sugar and Confectionery Products, Bread and Bakery Products, Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, and Tortilla

By Price Point: Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

Subsegments Covered: Oats Breakfast Cereal, Grains Breakfast Cereal, Other Breakfast Cereal, Sugar, Confectionery Product, Bread, Cake and Pastries, Other Bread and Bakery Product, Cookie and Cracker, Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes, Tortilla

By Geography: The global bakery & confectionary market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bakery & confectionary market overviews, bakery confectionary global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global bakery & confectionary market, bakery confectionary global market share, bakery & confectionary global market segmentation and geographies, bakery & confectionary global market players, bakery & confectionary market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bakery confectionary industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Inc., Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Kellogg Co, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Nestle S.A., Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

