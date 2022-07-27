Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Business-To-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the business-to-business e-commerce market size is expected to grow to $17.90 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The rising inclination of businesses toward e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the business-to-business e-commerce market growth.

The business-to-business e-commerce market consists of sales of business-to-business e-commerce by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the practice of selling and purchasing items and services occurring between two businesses. B2B e-commerce involves trades between a manufacturer and a wholesaler, or a wholesaler and a retailer, using an online sales gateway.

Global Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Trends

Implementation of cloud in B2B e-commerce is shaping the business-to-business e-commerce market. To manage enormous numbers of transactions and traffic to online sales channels, cloud e-commerce leverages clusters of servers and other cloud-based solutions from cloud suppliers. It allows digital businesses to respond fast to changing demand, improve security, simplify maintenance, and quickly construct or integrate new e-commerce apps. For instance, in January 2022, Ciracom Cloud, a managed security and cloud services firm, launched its cloud-based B2B marketplace. This marketplace includes more than 1000 software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions allowing a cloud-first approach to businesses and helping in decision making for what is best for business.

Global Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market Segments

The global business-to-business e-commerce market is segmented:

By Deployment: Supplier-Oriented, Buyer-Oriented, Intermediary-Oriented

By Payment Mode: Credit Card, Net Banking, Mobile Wallet Apps

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Home and Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty and Personal, Sports Apparel, Books and Stationery, Automotive

By Geography: The global business-to-business e-commerce market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides business-to-business e-commerce global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the business-to-business e-commerce market, business-to-business e-commerce global market share, business-to-business e-commerce global market segments and geographies, business-to-business e-commerce market players, business-to-business e-commerce global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The business-to-business e-commerce global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alibaba, Amazon Inc., ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eBay, eworldtrade, Flipkart, IndiaMART, Kompass, EC21, InterMESH Ltd., Thomasnet, KellySearch, Rakuten, Mercateo and Walmart.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

