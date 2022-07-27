Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sustainable plastic packaging market size is expected to grow to $127.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increase in adoption of sustainable plastic packaging materials from different industries will propel the sustainable plastic packaging market growth during the forecast period.

The sustainable plastic packaging market consists of sales of sustainable plastic packing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) to package different kinds of items such as food and beverage, healthcare and others. Sustainable plastic packaging is generally recyclable, reusable, or biodegradable depending on the chemicals used during the manufacturing process making it a preferred choice for organizations due to its lightweight and low cost. It minimizes dependency on fossil fuels, reduces the consumption of natural resources, promotes energy-efficient manufacturing, reduces landfills, and improves ocean cleanliness.

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Trends

According to the sustainable plastic packaging industry analysis, the increase in use of biodegradable plastic are shaping the market. Major companies operating in the sustainable plastic packaging market are focused on adopting biodegradable plastic to package their products due to their beneficial traits like reduction in carbon emission, eco-friendly disposable solution and more. In April 2021, Paptic Ltd, a Finland based packaging company launched a new sustainable packaging material grade for carrier bags and e-commerce mailers. Paptic has developed a new 100gsm packaging material grade that is both renewable and recyclable, as well as having unique touch and feel characteristics. It's a special grade designed specifically for carrier bags and e-commerce mailers. Wood fibers from 100% sustainably managed woods are the primary raw source. To optimize brand exposure and reusability, the new grade delivers great printability and durability.

Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Segments

The global sustainable plastic packaging market is segmented:

By Packaging Type: Rigid, Flexible, Industrial

By Packaging Format: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging

By Process: Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable

By End-Use Sector: Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global sustainable plastic packaging market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global sustainable plastic packaging market report here

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sustainable plastic packaging global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sustainable plastic packaging market, sustainable plastic packaging market share, sustainable plastic packaging market segments and geographies, sustainable plastic packaging market players, sustainable plastic packaging market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sustainable plastic packaging market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amcor Ltd, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Mondi plc, Tetra Laval International SA., BASF SE, DS Smith, Genpak LLC, DuPont, Sealed Air, Crown Holdings, Bemis Company Inc., and Uflex Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

