Automotive Smart Display Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Smart Display Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Smart Display Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive smart display market size is expected to grow from $7.81 billion in 2021 to $8.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The global automotive smart displays market size is expected to reach $12.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The increasing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the automotive smart display market growth going forward.

The automotive smart display market consists of sales of automotive smart display services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the safety and security of the residents in the vehicle. The automotive smart display monitor refers to a touch screen system that is used in vehicles to deliver hands-free access to multimedia management, driver safety features, navigation, and real-time automotive diagnostics such as battery temperature, fuel power, tire force, and engine heat indications.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive smart display market. Major companies operating in the automotive smart display sector are focused on developing technology such as 5G technology, and wireless technology to meet consumer demand. Automotive applications can be integrated with smart display systems using 5G.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Segments

The global automotive smart display market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Display Technology: LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED

By Autonomous Driving: Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

By Application: Digital Instrument Cluster, Center Stack, Head-Up Display (HUD), Rear Seat Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global automotive smart display market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Smart Display Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive smart display global market overviews, automotive smart display industry analysis and automotive smart display global market forecast market size and growth, automotive smart display global market share, automotive smart display global market segments and geographies, automotive smart display global market players, automotive smart display market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive smart display market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Smart Display Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic, Pioneer, Yazaki, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, LG Display Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, Magna International Inc, Delphi Automotive PLC, AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., Kyocera Display, Gentex Corporation, and Garmin Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

