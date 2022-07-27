Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automated test equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.09 billion in 2021 to $6.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global automated test equipment market size is expected to grow to $8.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The increasing demand for consumer electronics is contributing to the automated test equipment industry growth.

The automated test equipment market consists of sales of automated test equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for testing and evaluating quality and functionality in various applications. Automated test equipment refers to computer-controlled test and measurement equipment that will allow for testing with minimal human interaction. This equipment is also used in the testing of printed circuit boards, interconnections, and verifications.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Trends

Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automated test equipment market. Major companies operating in the automated test equipment sector are focused on partnerships to meet consumer demand.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Segments

By Product Type: Memory IC Test System, Linear and Discrete Test System, System-on-Chip (SoC) Test System, Others

By Component: Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober, Others

By Technology: WCDMA and RF Technology Based Testing, LTE Technology Based Testing, Optical Inspection Technology Testing, Machine Vision Technology Testing, X-Ray Inspection Technology, Others

By End-User: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global automated test equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automated test equipment global market overviews, automated test equipment market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automated test equipment market, automated test equipment global market share, automated test equipment global market segments and geographies, automated test equipment market players, automated test equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automated test equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aemulus Hldgs, Chroma ATE Inc, Aeroflex Inc, Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, SPEA S.p.A., Teradyne Inc, STAr Technologies Inc, Roos Instruments Inc, Marvin Test Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Chroma ATE Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Anritsu Company, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Xcerra Corporation, TRICOR Systems Inc., Advint LLC, and Solvay S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

