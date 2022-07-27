Marine Management Software Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the marine management software market size is expected to grow to $2.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. According to the marine management software market analysis, the enhanced shipyard productivity in recent years in the market is expected to drive the market growth.

The marine management software market consists of sales of marine management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to smart software that is used to efficiently manage a modern fleet, whether it means a few or hundreds of vessels. It is a solution based on an integrated approach that can provide the insight that is needed to gain efficiency, reduce Opex and remain competitive in the maritime market. The precondition of implementing a proper marine management software system is a planned maintenance system (PMS), procurement, and QHSE solution, where all modules are fully connected.

Global Marine Management Software Market Trends

Technological advancements in ship manufacturing, and marine transportation are some of the key marine management software market trends shaping the market. The major players in the marine management software market are focusing on introducing technological solutions such as Robotics, AI, machine learning, the internet of things, blockchain, drones, and augmented reality to harness and create a safer, more efficient, and more productive environment in the marine industry. For instance, in July 2021, ABB an automation company launched a digital platform, ABB Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence (A Marine Management Software) to optimize vessel performance across fleets. The new platform integrates reporting and the power of Cloud-based analytics to provide user-friendly visualizations. Offered as a software as a service (SaaS), the platform can gather data from several vessel systems.

Global Marine Management Software Market Segments

The global marine management software market is segmented:

By Software: Tracking and Monitoring, Navigation and Routing, Supply Chain and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, System Testing, Others

By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services

By Location: Onshore, Onboard

By End-User: Commercial, Defense

By Application: Crew Management, Port Management, Harbor Management, Reservation Management, Cruise and Yacht Management

By Geography: The global marine management software market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides marine management software market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the marine management software global market, marine management software global market share, marine management software market segments and geographies, marine management software market players, marine management software global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The marine management software global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Oracle, ABB, DockMaster, Marina Master, Marinacloud, Lloyd's Register, Harbour Assist, KongsbergMaritime, DNV GL, MatridTechnologies, TeroMarineAS, Nautical Software, Ocean Manager, Chetu, Harba, Scribble Software and TIMEZERO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

