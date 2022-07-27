How Is The Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market Impacted By A Global Focus On Sustainability?

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing sense of sustainability and focus on reducing waste will result in more repairs of automotive vehicles and this will drive the automotive repair and maintenance industry growth during the forecast period. Automotive waste from disposed of vehicles and their parts is one of the emerging problems in developed and developing countries worldwide. This waste can have an adverse impact on human health and the environment because it can contain toxic substances. The car recycling industry is the 16th largest in the US, contributing $25 billion a year to the national GDP. Every year, more than 14 million tons of recycled steel is derived from junk vehicles. On average, a car has around 25% of its body made from recycled steel. People are also showing concern for environmental pollution for their discarded automotive products, thus trying to repair their automotive parts, and this is driving the market growth.

According to the automotive repair and maintenance market overview, big data analytics is rapidly being implemented in the market as it allows service providers to improve real-time transportation operations and planning and to predict operations. Big data analytics is a process of examining large amounts of data to understand the market patterns, correlations, trends, and customer preferences to improve decision-making. Companies in the automotive repair and maintenance market utilize big data analytics to analyze the factors that impact the demand for taxis, to determine where most pickups and drop-offs are located based on the customers’ location, to perform effective congestion management, traffic control, and delivery planning. The technology also allows companies to reduce operational costs by reducing errors, analyzing the journey, and detecting and minimizing revenue drops.

The global automotive repair and maintenance market size is expected to grow from $0.75 trillion in 2021 to $1.24 trillion in 2026 at a rate of 10.5%. The global automotive repair and maintenance market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2026 and reach $2.08 trillion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global automotive repair and maintenance industry are LKQ Corporation, Belron International Ltd., ADNOC, Monro Muffler Brake, Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

TBRC’s automotive repair and maintenance market report is segmented by type into automotive mechanical and electrical repair and maintenance, automotive body, paint, interior, and glass repair, other automotive repair and maintenance, by vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, bike and scooter, by service provider into automotive dealership, franchise general repair, specialty shop, locally owned repair shops/body shop, others.

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Market 2022 – By Type (Automotive Mechanical And Electrical Repair And Maintenance, Automotive Body, Paint, Interior, And Glass Repair, Other Automotive Repair And Maintenance), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Bike And Scooter), By Service Provider (Automotive Dealership, Franchise General Repair, Specialty Shop, Locally Owned Repair Shops/Body Shop), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

