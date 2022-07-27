Solar Electricity Market To Reach 23% Growth Rate With The Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence

Solar Electricity Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Solar Electricity Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an increased adoption of digitization and artificial intelligence which is likely to cause major disruption in the electricity sector as governments seek to transition away from fossil fuel. This increasing adoption is predicted to be shaping the solar electricity industry outlook and will play a pivotal role in the transition and companies and governments will need to embrace such technologies. For instance, Safari Energy uses artificial intelligence to decide on ideal solar panel placement and accurately calculate system cost and benefits. Elsewhere, in February 2020, the US Department of Energy announced that it would provide approximately $7.3 million to ten projects which focus on machine-learning solutions and other artificial intelligence for solar applications. This is part of the Solar Energy Technologies Office Fiscal Year 2020 (SETO 2020) funding program.

The global solar electricity market size reached a value of nearly $57.25 billion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% since 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% to nearly $125.57 billion by 2026. Also, the global solar electricity market share is expected to grow to $357.16 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

According to the solar electricity market analysis, there is a niche among industrial and commercial establishments that are keen to go solar on their rooftops. Many companies are now installing rooftop solar power plants as a form of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity. The solar electricity market growth driver is more the aspiration to go green rather than the economics. While it is difficult to state specific sectors, demographics, or regions that are strong on the Go Green behavior, this urges entrepreneurs to have a special focus on this segment, as this is the segment that focuses on quality and not costs alone. For instance, Atkin Global ‘s CSR program is enabling government schools of Bangalore with consistent access to electricity for an uninterrupted and comfortable learning experience. Thus, as an entrepreneur catering to this segment, you will get the satisfaction of implementing a high-quality plant for a discerning customer.

Major players covered in the global solar electricity industry are Spic Solar, Enel Spa, Canadian Solar Inc., Engie, Adani Green Energy Limited.

TBRC’s solar electricity market report is segmented by technology into photovoltaic systems, concentrated solar power systems, by solar module into monocrystalline, polycrystalline, cadmium telluride, amorphous silicon cells, others, by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial.

Solar Electricity Market 2022 – By Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), By Solar Module (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells), By End User (Residential, Commercial), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a solar electricity market overview, forecast solar electricity market size and growth for the whole market, solar electricity market segments, geographies, solar electricity market trends, solar electricity market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

