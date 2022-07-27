Contactless Payment Terminals Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Contactless Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Contactless Payment Terminals Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Contactless Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the contactless payment terminals market size is expected to grow to $43.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.8%. The increasing popularity of contactless payments has been a major driving factor for the contactless payment terminals market growth.

Want To Learn More On The Contactless Payment Terminals Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6536&type=smp

The contactless payment terminals market consists of the sales of contactless payment products and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that facilitates a secure payment method utilizing a debit or credit card, smartcard, or another payment machine by using RFID technology and near-field communication. Contactless payment terminals are devices that facilitate electronic fund transfer in a contactless manner. To use the system, a customer taps his or her payment card near a terminal that is equipped with the technology.

Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the market. According to the contactless payment terminals market analysis, companies in the market are focusing on developing payment platforms that are better, efficient and also increase penetration and reach of contactless payments. For instance, in 2022, India-based financial technology company, Infibeam Avenues Limited (IAL) announced a no-hardware contactless mobile point of sale (POS), facilitating card payment transactions for small vendors through a tap-on-phone technology. The 'SoftPoS' technology can turn smartphones into payment terminals without additional hardware. The technology is expected to reduce costs for small and medium retailers and vendors.

Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market Segments

The global contactless payment terminals market is segmented:

By Device Type: Smartphones and Wearables, Smart Cards, Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals

By Solution Outlook: Payment Terminal Solution, Transaction Management, Security and Fraud Management, Hosted Point-of-Sales, Analytics

By Payment Mode: Account-Based, Credit/Debit Card, Stored Value, Smart Card, Others

By Application: Food and Groceries, Pharmacy and Drug Stores, Restaurants and Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global contactless payment terminals market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Contactless Payment Terminals Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contactless-payment-terminals-global-market-report

Contactless Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides contactless payment terminals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the contactless payment terminals market, contactless payment terminals global market share, contactless payment terminals market segments and geographies, contactless payment terminals market players, contactless payment terminals global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The contactless payment terminals global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Contactless Payment Terminals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MasterCard Inc., Visa Inc., Giesecke And Devrient GmbH, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Amazon Inc., Heartland Payment Systems, Verifone Systems Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Oberthur Technologies Morpho, Thales Group, Wirecard AG and OTI Global

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

M-commerce Payment Global Market Report 2022 – By Payment Method (Near Field Communication, Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol, Direct Carrier Billing), By Mode of Transaction (Mobile Retailing, Mobile Booking or Ticketing, Mobile Banking, Mobile Billing), By End-use Industry (Retail, Hospitality And Tourism, IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/m-commerce-payment-global-market-report

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022 – By Solutions (Point-Of Sale (POS), In-Store Payments, Remote Payments), By Application (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, BFSI, Enterprise), By Pos Solutions (Near-Field Communication (NFC) Payments, Sound-Wave Based Payments, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-payment-technologies-global-market-report

Payments Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Credit Transfer, Direct Debit, Check Payment, Cash Deposit), By Application (Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Retail, Banking And Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC