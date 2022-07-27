Activated Carbon Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the activated carbon market size is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $5.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. As per TBRC’s activated carbon industry report the market size is expected to grow to $8.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%. The growing demand for clean water is expected to drive the growth of the activated carbon market.

Want to learn more on the activated carbon market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4096&type=smp

The activated carbon market consists of sales of activated carbon by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture activated carbon. Activated carbon is used to purify gases and liquids in a variety of applications such as municipal drinking water, industrial pollution control, food and beverage processing, and odor removal. It also helps in de-colorization and solvent purification in industrial sectors such as chemical, petrochemical, mining, and automotive. Activated carbon is produced from carbonaceous sources such as nutshells, coal, coconut, wood, and peat.

Global Activated Carbon Market Trends

Strategic initiatives such as technological advancements and innovative product development are gaining significant popularity in the activated carbon market. The companies are increasingly focusing on developing new innovative products such as honeycomb activated carbon which is environmentally friendly and is designed to be powerful and flexible for large area purification. Honeycomb-activated carbon is a highly effective carbon that is used to remove unpleasant odors and pollutant particles.

Global Activated Carbon Market Segments

By Type: Powdered Activated Carbon, Polymer Coated Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Bead Activated Carbon, Extruded or Pelletized Activated Carbon, Others

By Application: Liquid Phase Applications, Gas Phase Applications, Metal Extraction, Medicine, Others

By End-User: Water Treatment, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical and Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Others

By Geography: The global activated carbon market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global activated carbon market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/activated-carbon-global-market-report

Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides activated carbon global market overviews, activated carbon global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global activated carbon market, activated carbon global market share, activated carbon global market segments and geographies, activated carbon market players, activated carbon market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The activated carbon market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Calgon Carbon Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Puragen LLC, Universal Carbons, Adsorbent Carbons, Shinkwang Chem Ind Co Ltd, and Century Chemical Works Sdn Bhd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-footprint-management-global-market-report

Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-and-graphite-product-global-market-report

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/