Global School Uniform Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s School Uniform Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘School Uniform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the school uniform market size is expected to grow to $23.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The increase in the number of schools is significantly contributing to the school uniform market growth.

The school uniform market consists of sales of school uniforms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to mandatory standardized dresses worn by students in educational institutions, as it helps in promoting self-confidence, and a feeling of belonging within the student body. It teaches students to take pride in their appearance, pay attention to their studies, and also helps in maintaining discipline. They are common in both primary and secondary schools across many countries. School uniforms help in reducing the economic, cultural, and social barriers.

Global School Uniform Market Trends

According to the school uniform market analysis, strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the market. Companies in the school uniform industry are undergoing various collaborations to launch new products. For instance, in June 2021, Trutex, a UK-based company that provides standard Schoolwear for students partnered with the My Size. With this partnership, Trutex’s size charts, GTIN, product tables, and other details will be utilized with Israel-based technology company, MySize’s algorithms and it will provide accurate size recommendations. In July 2021, Uniform Junction, an India-based company that provides school uniforms partnered with an Israel-based edtech company, x10ed to strengthen Uniform Junction’s positioning in the school-tech solutions worldwide.

Global School Uniform Market Segments

The global school uniform market is segmented:

By Type: Trousers, Shirts, Skirts, Tracksuits, Sweaters and Blazers, Others

By Material: Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Others

By Form: Traditional Wear, Sports Wear

By End-User: Primary School, Middle or Senior High School, College, Others

By Geography: The global school uniform market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

School Uniform Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides school uniform market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global school uniform market, school uniform global market share, school uniform global market segments and geographies, school uniform global market players, school uniform market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The school uniform market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s School Uniform Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alinta Apparel Pty Ltd, Beleza Pty Ltd, Dennis Uniform, Donya Uniforms, Elder Manufacturing Company, Fraylich School Uniforms, GS International, LT Apparel Group, The Uniform Company, Trutex, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company, Zeco Ltd, Eddie Bauer, Flash Uniforms, and John Lewis And Partners.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

