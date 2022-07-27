Global Propylene Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Propylene Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Propylene Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Propylene Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the propylene market size is expected to grow from $96.47 billion in 2021 to $102.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. As per TBRC’s propylene market outlook the market is expected to grow to $122.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The propylene industry growth is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the propylene market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2742&type=smp

The propylene market consists of sales of propylene gas and its related services used in various industry verticals such as automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Propylene is a building block for the addition polymer, poly (propene), and is also used in the manufacturing of epoxy propane and propanol.

Global Propylene Market Trends

Petrochemical companies are adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to produce propylene as a sole product but not as an alternate or co-product. On-purpose propylene technology refers to a modified version of the traditional fluid catalytic cracking unit which increases propylene yield to 20% more than the actual output.

Global Propylene Market Segments

The global propylene market is segmented:

By Derivatives: Polypropylene, Propylene oxide, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic Acid and Acrylates, Alcohols, Others

By Application: Organic Chemical Raw Materials, Synthetic Resins, Fine Chemicals, Others

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textile, Others

By Geography: The global propylene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global propylene market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propylene-global-market-report

Propylene Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides propylene market overviews, propylene market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global propylene market, propylene market share, propylene market segments and geographies, propylene market players, propylene market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The propylene market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Propylene Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGC Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), China Petrochemical Corporation, Dangote Industries Ltd, Eni SpA, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-resins-global-market-report

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/unsaturated-polyester-resins-global-market-report

Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-resins-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC