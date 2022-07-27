Strategies For Global Calcium Peroxide Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the calcium peroxide market size is expected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. According to the calcium peroxide market forecast, the rise in the oral healthcare industry is expected to propel the calcium peroxide market growth.

The calcium peroxide market consists of sales of calcium peroxide by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an inorganic compound with the formula CaO2. Calcium peroxide is an industrial chemical formed when calcium salts and hydrogen peroxide are combined. Calcium peroxide is almost insoluble in water, but when it comes into touch with it, it hydrolyses and releases oxygen. When calcium peroxide is exposed to acid, it decomposes into hydrogen peroxide. It has superior oxidizing agent properties, making it suited for usage in agricultural sectors to maintain soil quality and produce productivity.

Global Calcium Peroxide Market Trends

According to the calcium peroxide industry analysis, the rising demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the calcium peroxide market. The major factors for increasing demand for food are population growth and the rising incomes of individuals. Calcium peroxide is commonly utilized as a dough conditioner in the baking business. It has a variety of uses, the most common of which is in the production of bread. For instance, according to agricultural economic insight, a US-based provider of key agricultural economy trends, there is an increase in demand for bread in the US in 2021. The fresh bread and rolls category grew 6.1% to $15.0 billion in sales in 2021— the strongest sales growth in any essential food category. Thus, the increase in demand for food will support the calcium peroxide market.

Global Calcium Peroxide Market Segments

The global calcium peroxide market is segmented:

By Grade: Food, Industrial

By Application: Seed Disinfectant, Bleaching Agent, Dough Conditioner, Oxidizing Agent, Intermediary Chemicals, Others

By End-User Industry: Food and Beverage, Agriculture, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Paper and Pulp, Others

By Geography: The global calcium peroxide market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides calcium peroxide global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the calcium peroxide global market, calcium peroxide global market share, calcium peroxide global market segments and geographies, calcium peroxide global market players, calcium peroxide global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The calcium peroxide market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Elements, Carus Group Inc., Mahalaxmi Enterprise, Nikunj Chemicals, Noshly Pty. Ltd, Pioneer Enterprise, Shangyu Jie Hua Chemical Co., Solvay SA, STP Chem Solutions Co. Ltd, Sunway Lab, Zhengzhou Huize Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd, Nikunj Chemicals, BASF, Evonik Degussa GmbH, and Arkema Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

