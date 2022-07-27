Global Decorative Lighting Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Decorative Lighting Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the decorative lighting market size is expected to grow to $43.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. According to the decorative lighting market forecast, the growing remodeling and renovation activities are expected to propel the decorative lighting industry growth.

The decorative lighting market consists of sales of decorative lighting by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer illumination and additional ambiance to a particular area. Decorative lighting is a type of lighting that helps to enhance the beauty of enclosed spaces, homes, and outdoor spaces. These lights help create a mood or highlight an object or an area in the room.

Global Decorative Lighting Market Tr Strategic partnerships are shaping the decorative lighting market. The companies in the manufacturing of decorative lighting products are undergoing partnerships to develop and provide better lighting solutions. For instance, in April 2021, Trilux, a company that manufactures and develops decorative lighting based in Germany partnered with Carl Stahl Group, a manufacturer of decorative lighting products based in Germany. Through this partnership, Trilux expanded its portfolio in the network of international cooperation partners and decorative lighting solutions for facades and also aimed to provide the customers with customized DMX-controlled LED solutions in the future. In October 2019, Bridgelux, a company operating in decorative lighting partnered with Wisilica, a software company based in India. This partnership, allows Bridgelux to deliver streamlined experiences in human-centric lighting and wireless controls and to provide intelligent wireless control solutions and intuitive applications.

Global Decorative Lighting Market Segments

The global decorative lighting market is segmented:

By Product: Ceiling, Wall-Mounted, Others

By Light Source: Light Emitting Diode (LED), Fluroscent, Incandescent, Others

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By End-Use: Commercial, Household

By Geography: The global decorative lighting market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides decorative lighting market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global decorative lighting market, decorative lighting market share, decorative lighting market segments and geographies, decorative lighting market players, decorative lighting market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The decorative lighting market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Decorative Lighting Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Bridgelux Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., OSRAM Light AG, Signify NV, AB Fagerhult, Ideal Industries Inc., Fagerhult Group Inc., Hubbell, Amerlux, Littmann, Havells, Savant Systems Inc., and Cree Lighting.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

