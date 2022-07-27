Strategies For Global Plastic Resins Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Plastic Resins Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Plastic Resins Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Plastic Resins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the plastic resins market size is expected to grow to $796.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. According to the plastic resins market analysis, the rise in the demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aviation industries is driving the market.

The plastic resins market consists of sales of plastic resins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for making different varieties of plastic products. Plastic resins are the base for all kinds of plastics, they are made to go through different processes, be transformed, and make fit for specific needs. They are mostly utilized by the electrical, and automotive industries for packaging and manufacturing of various parts.

Global Plastic Resins Market Trends

Recycled plastic resin are shaping the plastic resins industry outlook. Companies in the plastic resins market are focusing on developing recycled plastic resins to help their customers in manufacturing sustainable products and hence, expand their market share. For instance, in October 2020, Dow Inc., a US-based commodity chemical company, introduced its first post-consumer recycled (PCR)-rich resin for collation shrink film in North America, enabling companies to use additional post-consumer materials while still preserving application performance. This recycled plastic resin is designed specifically for retail and logistic shrink film applications, it contains shrink film with up to 40% PCR content.

Global Plastic Resins Market Segments

The global plastic resins market is segmented:

By Product: Crystalline, Non-Crystalline, Engineering Plastic, Super Engineering Plastic

By Resin Type: Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polystyrene, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Polybutylene Terephthalate

By Application: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Logistics, Textiles and Clothing, Furniture and Bedding, Medical Device

By Geography: The global plastic resins market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Plastic Resins Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides plastic resins global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the plastic resins global market, plastic resins global market share, plastic resins global market segments and geographies, plastic resins global market players, plastic resins market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The plastic resins market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Plastic Resins Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Covestro AG, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Mitsui and Co. Plastics Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

