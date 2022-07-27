Strategies For Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-alcoholic beverages market size is expected to grow from $341.81 billion in 2021 to $372.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The non-alcoholic drinks market is expected to grow to $511.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The companies in this non-alcoholic beverages market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products due to the rising population, during the forecast period.

Want to learn more on the non-alcoholic beverages market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1896&type=smp

The non-alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of beverages that do not contain any alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce beverages that do not contain any alcohol. The companies in the non-alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into non-alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends

Increasing health awareness and consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for beverages that provide nutrition, antioxidants, and probiotics. Health beverages support detoxing, weight loss, digestive health, nutrition, and in some cases act as meal replacements.

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Segments

By Type: Coffee and Tea, Soft Drink and Ice

By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

By Category: Mass, Premium

By Geography: The global non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global non-alcoholic beverages market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-alcoholic beverages global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and non alcoholic beverage industry growth, non-alcoholic beverages market share, non-alcoholic beverages global market segments and geographies, non-alcoholic beverages market players, non-alcoholic beverages market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-alcoholic beverages global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Non-Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola European Partners plc, Suntory Holdings Limited, Fomento Economico Mexicano, Red Bull GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Unilever plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soft-drink-and-ice-global-market-report

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report

Organic Coffee Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-coffee-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/