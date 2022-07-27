Global Grain Products Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Grain Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

Grain Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Grain Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the grain products market size is expected to grow from $295.36 billion in 2021 to $322.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. As per TBRC’s grain products market outlook the market is expected to grow to $443.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the grain products industry growth during the forecast period.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1897&type=smp

The grain products market consists of sales of grain products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mill flour meal from grains or vegetables, prepare flour mixes or doughs from flour, mill, clean and polish rice, and produce malt from barley, rice, and other grains. The companies in the grain products industry process raw materials into grain products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Grain Products Market Trends

Flour milling companies are using NIR analyzers to improve production efficiency. Near-Infrared (NIR) analyzer is an analytical instrument used to determine moisture, protein, fat, and other parameters in a food sample. NIR analyzers used in flour mills analyze wheat and flour for moisture, protein, and ash content. NIR analyzers monitor the grain in all the steps of a milling process and give real-time access to quality control parameters. This helps in minimizing manufacturing errors, downtimes, and rejections, thus improving flour quality and consistency.

Global Grain Products Market Segments

The global grain products market is segmented:

By Type: Flour, Rice and Malt, Others

By Price Range: Premium, Mid, Low

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

Subsegments Covered: Flour, Rice, Malt

By Geography: The global grain products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global grain products market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides grain products global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global grain products market, grain products global market share, grain products market segments and geographies, grain products global market players, grain products market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The grain products market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Grain Products Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CJ Cheiljedang Corp, Wilmar International Ltd, Louis Dreyfus, CJ Corp, Soufflet SA, GrainCorp Malt, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Olam International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

